Remember way back when Defense Secretary and regular the bartenders warn their female customers to avoid Pete Hegseth put information about a military operation into a Signal chat with other administration officials while proclaiming himself “clean on op-sec”? Only he was not clean on op-sec because, being a moron, he had included an editor for The Atlantic in the chat by accident. The editor wrote a big story about it, and everyone laughed bleakly at this fucking idiot Nazi Ken doll with lacquered hair and enough white supremacist tattoos to impress an entire klavern who was now in charge of America’s national defense.

This story is like that, only for the Smithsonian.

As we have been documenting for some time, the Trump administration has made it a goal to take over the Smithsonian, gut it of all the exhibits and programming that it finds “woke,” and remake it into a propaganda center that extols the virtues of American history through a right-wing lens. All that was missing were the details of exactly how Trump would turn the whole place into a white heritage theme park that Stephen Miller would be proud to goose-step his children through.

On Monday, ProPublica published a story giving us some hints. A few weeks ago, a random member of the public was riding the Washington DC subway when he glanced over and saw that the guy next to him had his laptop open and was busily working on a document titled “Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan.” Spoiler alert: It’s not so much a renewal as it is the usual Trump bulldozing of a civic space that he has no business touching.

The random subway rider surreptitiously snapped a few pics on his phone and sent them to ProPublica. And hoo boy, does this sound exciting:

The 25-item list laid bare a comprehensive effort to completely transform the history museum. [...] Among the actions listed on the plan: firing the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, and a dozen other top administrators and curators; announcing a new permanent exhibit called “The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance” and an exhibit on “Great Families of American History”; and announcing a new “Colossus Statue” of George Washington for the museum’s entrance.

Anytime we hear a member of the Trump administration invoke the riches of Western civilization, our teeth start to itch (because they are Nazis). And nothing says “America” like inherited aristocracy. Let’s see, there’d be the Trump family, and ??? We guess he might let the Kennedys in; we bet RFK Jr. told him he is one.

Among other joys, the new plan would also “overhaul the museum’s online K-12 curriculum to ‘realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology.’” As if excessive patriotism of the rah rah America Fuck Yeah sort that is practiced by the Trump administration and its lackeys is not an ideology of its own.

The staffer, it turns out after some investigation by ProPublica, was Sam Bock, a 27-year-old associate policy advisor on the White House’s Domestic Policy Council. ProPublica reporters figured this out by noticing the initials S.B. on his laptop. They then scoured White House staffing lists and spent days riding the Orange Line to see if he would appear again. And lo and behold, he did. Pete Hegseth would be very disappointed by his lack of op-sec cleanliness.

This whole caper is an episode of The Americans, with Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell putting on disguises to follow a government worker with a briefcase full of secrets they want. But stupid.

Bock was scribbling his own ideas on a legal pad, which allowed us a glimpse of his out-of-the-box ideas for the Smithsonian. Ideas like ... opening a cafe. Probably one that isn’t allowed to serve any vegetarian dishes, and certainly nothing halal, not even for the new Democrat Texas Rangers. Actually, especially not for them.

Bock also wants the museum to announce “an exciting, cool exhibit on D-Day.” We’re not sure how you make D-Day exciting and cool, given what a terrifying, tragic and blood-soaked experience it was for everyone involved. Perhaps a fully immersive exhibit in which you run across a beach and storm Nazi pillboxes while out-of-work actors inside curse in German and fire machine guns at you?

Or the Trumpists could just dig up a very old copy of Medal of Honor: Allied Assault and a computer still running Windows XP and have at it.

We really cannot stress this enough: If you are a government employee carrying sensitive documents on your laptop, do not open said laptop on a crowded subway in Washington DC where anyone can see them. The city is crawling with people who would love to get a glimpse of just about anything.

At least Bock wasn’t carrying the nuclear codes. Though given the chaos of the Trump administration, we wouldn’t be surprised to find out that carrying the nuclear football is also his job.

The good news is that the Trump administration is somewhat constrained in any attempts to screw up the Smithsonian. As yr Doktor Zoom has Smithsoniansplained, the institute is set up as a “public-private educational and cultural institution” that can insulate it from political pressure, either from Congress or the executive branch. So while Trump’s people have been able to wreak some havoc on it in the last year and a half, and while their belief that rules don’t apply to them is well-documented, there are still limits.

Shoot, Trump’s people haven’t even gotten around to putting up the stupid signs they were threatening to erect in July telling museum visitors that they should look elsewhere if they wanted accurate information about American history, presumably along with a QR code that will take them to a webpage full of PragerU videos.

Given all the other legal battles the administration has gotten bogged down in as it tries to remake Washington, we’re not worried about this one. Yet.

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[ProPublica]

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