Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
memzilla's avatar
memzilla
7m

Dear Yowling Kittehs:

Yes we know it's Caturday.

*yowling restarts*

Yes we know you think this means you are entitled to EVEN MOAR FUD.

*yowling intensifies*

Aren't you afraid of losing your girlish figure?

*lubba lubs and pained trills are added to yowls*

Well, listen up. Just because you can see the bottom of your fud dish DOES NOT mean there is no fud in it!

*yowling goes up to 11*

Honest to Bastet, I think they're all little Ferengi in fur coats.

.

Someone needs to invent fud dishes with little shaker motors in them to bring the fud down off of the sides of the dish.

Reply
Share
Oy!'s avatar
Oy!
just now

Ok. Let's put fancy looking signs outside the White House warning that an authoritarian liar and sex offender lives there.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture