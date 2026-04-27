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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Your hed gif hedgie: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/low-energy-alita

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/51fc16ac-4976-491e-989d-c1e52090e621

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
4hEdited

The weekend’s episode is a sad reminder that the JFK assassination could have been prevented if only there had a big and militarily secure ballroom to drive him through the streets of Dallas.

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