Last night, the Dodgers gave a special Community Hero award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their incredible charity and advocacy work in the LGBTQ+ community for the last several decades — particularly the incredible work they did to help and take care of people and encourage safe sex during the AIDS crisis while the Reagan administration was sticking its fingers in its ears and pretending it wasn't happening.

This lovely gesture almost didn't happen, thanks to the efforts of the right-wing wackos who spent the last two months demanding that the Dodgers rescind the award, claiming that the group was an "anti-Catholic hate group" — and the Dodgers' caved, for a time, before they realized the error of their ways.

Last night, despite all of this hysteria, the Dodgers played to 49,000 fans at their Pride night event last night, while a bunch of strident sourpusses stood around outside, sounding like the Westboro Baptist Church screaming about how much Jesus hates everyone who isn't them. In hopes of furthering their pretend "Go Woke, Get Broke" nonsense that they think they're using to force all of the companies to side with them in their stupid culture war that no one else cares about, many on the Right posted pictures and footage of the stadium over 4 1/2 hours before the game even started, claiming that their boycott worked and no one showed up. I am not a big sports person, but it does seem to me that baseball games are long enough without showing up 4 1/2 hours early.

Speaking to a crowd outside, Pizzagate idiot Jack Posobiec gave an absolutely unhinged speech about demons and exorcisms that is sure to resonate with an increasingly secular country.

"They are not the Sisters of Perpetual indulgence, they are the Sisters of Demonic Possession," he cried, apparently unaware that that is also a pretty cool name. "That is what they are. And we are here, we’ve all gathered here today, with the bishops, with the Priests, to perform an exorcism. Because we need to exorcise Dodgers’ stadium. We need to exercise the demons in our midst. Because we know that when the serpent approaches you in the desert, what do you say? You say 'Get behind me Satan!' 'Get behind me Satan!' 'Get behind me Satan!'"

Do you though? That seems like it might wig the serpent out and cause it to bite you.

Via ABC:

Fans were still able to make their way into the stadium and the Sisters were given their Community Hero award from the Dodgers in a small ceremony before the game. Eventually, the stands filled up with people ready to celebrate Pride and watch a baseball game.



"Initially, I was upset that they rescinded the invitation for the Sisters, but when they inevitably offered it back, I was grateful they did," said Victoria Weinert, a Dodger fan at the game.



Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts made it clear all were welcome at the ballpark ahead of the game as well.

"I love everyone... Anyone who wants to come in and support the Dodgers, I'm all in, we're all in," said Roberts.



Calling the Sisters an "anti-Catholic hate group," because they are drag queens who dress up in silly nun outfits and have silly nun names is just a tad ironic given how often the Catholic church has functioned as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group over the years. There are worlds of difference between people who have been seriously hurt by the Catholic church turning around and making a joke out of it (like basically every single person I know who went to Catholic school, by the way) and, say, Protestants who think that the Pope is the antichrist and that Catholicism is basically witchcraft. I find that a hell of a lot more offensive than the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence or Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You, or Sister Act , or The Flying Nun. And I'm not even Catholic! (Except officially, because you're not allowed to unCatholic yourself anymore and my parents had me baptized out of guilt)

This upset has nothing to do with Catholicism or anyone giving a damn about Catholics (because, again, many on the Right think that Catholicism is basically witchcraft). They are just always looking for any excuse they can find to justify their bigotry as something otherthan "We just really don't like LGBTQ people, because of how we are assholes." And quite frankly, I fully believe that the only reason they're playing up this culture war nonsense is because they have nothing else to sell people. It's not like they can really run hard on "no free school lunch!" or "tax rich people less!" The fact is, you can't actually get Republicans to fully rally, as a group, over anything other than bigotry or war.

The Dodgers may have lost to the Giants last night, but the real winner was America . That may seem strange to say in light of the teeming jackasses outside the stadium and the people who tried to shut down the event — but ultimately, those people didn't get what they wanted. The show (or game, in this case, went on). People had fun, the Sisters got their award, and not only did the bigots lose, but they had to stand outside listening to Jack Posobiec ramble on about demons, which seems like a terrible time.

