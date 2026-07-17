Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Listen, I've long lost track of all the fuckbonkers things Alex Jones has said, but the fact that JD Vance called his theories on demons and Satanism "credible" should give anybody pause.

Mostly, I like that the new and improved InfoWars is taking on demons in the butt in a way that I think deserves our attention.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/VIpAVJaVGl4

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
4h

We know what JD's 10 Commandments really are

1) Ayn Rand is our True God

2) Lie, Cheat & Steal Your Way To The Top And Screw Everyone Else

3) Look out for #1

4) Greed is Good

5) I Got Mine And Fuck You

6) Get Ahead by any means necessary

7) It's OK to lie to get an advantage

8) The greatest word in any language is "I"

9) The best way to make money is to steal it

10) It's All About Me

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