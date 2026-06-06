Wonkette

Wonkette

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Angry Young Sellout's avatar
Angry Young Sellout
5h

“…the idea that humans are helping out on God’s side in a spiritual war between good and evil.”

So…. is your god omnipotent or not? What does he need MY help for?

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Always Be Ithacating's avatar
Always Be Ithacating
5h

I'm pretty sure I don't need or want an exorcist treating my mental health issues.

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