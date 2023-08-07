Since we last left Donald Trump he has been just begging the judge to give him another hard dose of Fuck Around And Find Out.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” he poor-man tweeted on his poor-man Twitter. (Actually the real Twitter is a cheap imitation too now. We’ll have to find a new way to distinguish.)

This came a day after the judge explicitly warned Trump at his arraignment that he had one job, and it was not to commit any crimes after he leaves that courtroom, particularly these kinds of crimes:

“Mr. Trump, I ask you to listen carefully to the conditions. Your most important condition of release is that you not commit a state, federal or local offense. If so, your release may be revoked. You may also face a longer sentence for having committed a crime while on release. I will next set a court date. You may also face an additional criminal charge for failure to appear in court. I want to remind you it is a crime to intimidate a witness or retaliate against anyone for providing information about your case to the prosecution, or otherwise obstruct justice. Do you understand these warnings, sir?"

You betcha, Trump understood the magistrate judge, Moxila Upadhyaya, for sure. But judging by his actions, he must really want to see if the judge assigned to his case, Tanya Chutkan, will make him live in prison until that trial happens.

In response to the ALL CAPS THREAT above — Trump’s team swears to Jesus it was in response to “special interest groups” and “super PACS” — Special Counsel Jack Smith filed for a protective order Friday specifically banning Trump from babbling out evidence from the trial on social media, and he quoted that specific threat. His team said that if Trump “were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case.” They noted that Trump “has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”

The government says that the second there’s a protective order, it can start handing over literal shit-tons of discovery to Trump’s team. Best to go ahead and issue the order while they’re hashing out the details. Those can always be changed later! Just waiting for y’all!

Trump’s legal team begged for extra time to respond. (Probably too busy appearing on every TV show that exists.) Judge Tanya Chutkan said nope, you have until 5:00 p.m. Monday. So we’ll see how that all plays out. (More here on the lawyerings back and forth.)

But from where we’re sitting, it sure seems like Trump has spent the weekend giving the judge reasons to remand him into custody of the federal government. Let’s take a look at some of the things he has “truthed” out on Truth Social. We will go backward in time from Monday morning, when we are writing this:

No, I shouldn’t have a protective order placed on me because it would impinge upon my right to FREE SPEECH. Deranged Jack Smith and the Department of Injustice should, however, because they are illegally “leaking” all over the place!

Can you already see that he’s kind of like a squealing caged animal? Might as well go ahead and provide the cage, we think.

Deranged Jack Smith is going before his number one draft pick, the Judge of his “dreams” (WHO MUST BE RECUSED!), in an attempt to take away my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS - This, despite the fact that he, the DOJ, and his many Thug prosecutors, are illegally leaking, everything and anything, to the Fake News Media!!!

Attacking “Deranged Jack Smith. Attacking “Thug prosecutors.” Attacking the judge.

WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!

Attacking one of the star witnesses. (Who says he would “comply with the law” if called to testify.) We really love the broken-brained part at the end where Trump explains the time he read an article that said Mike Pence was bad. Big surprise! Sad!

The “shocking and totally unexpected” loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA

Attacking the US Women’s Soccer Team. Granted, that has nothing to do with the case, but Christ, what a fuckin’ dork.

Back to the threats. This was Sunday morning:

THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE “ASSIGNED” TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C.

Uh huh.

DERANGED JACK SMITH AND OUR HIGHLY PARTISAN, AND VERY CORRUPT, DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, COULD HAVE BROUGHT THIS BIDIN “OPPONENT” CASE YEARS AGO, BUT CHOSE TO WAIT AND BRING IT RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NO WAY!!! I HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING AMERICA. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

“Bidin.”

NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL, OR EVEN CLOSE TO A FAIR TRIAL, IN WASHINGTON, D.C. THERE ARE MANY REASONS FOR THIS, BUT JUST ONE IS THAT I AM CALLING FOR A FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF THIS FILTHY AND CRIME RIDDEN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR NATION, WHERE MURDERS HAVE JUST SHATTERED THE ALL TIME RECORD, OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES HAVE NEVER NEEN WORSE, AND TOURISTS HAVE FLED. THE FEDERAL TAKEOVER IS VERY UNPOPULAR WITH POTENTIAL AREA JURORS, BUT NECESSARY FOR SAFETY, GREATNESS, & FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE!

Trump can’t get a fair trial in DC while he’s calling for a federal takeover because it is very dangerous and it scares white nationalists like him.

Here’s a real normal one, about Nancy Pelosi:

I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. “I saw a scared puppy,” she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that. I wasn’t “scared.” Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!

How mean a thing of Wicked Witch Nancy to say! She will someday live in HELL!

Again, not specifically about players in the trial, but goes to the defendant’s state of mind.

As Charlie Sykes points out in his newsletter, and as anyone else who’s ever watched Trump for one day could point out, this is not going to stop. (Sykes recommends reading this article and this article. The second is from a former Manhattan prosecutor who explains in detail how delicately poor witch-hunted Trump is really being treated here, compared to ALL NORMAL DEFENDANTS, and just how many times he’s taken a shit on the conditions of his extremely lenient release so far.)

Trump’s not going to follow some order to act like a goddamned adult who respects the law that’s holding him accountable.

So how long until Judge Chutkan decides he’s fucked around enough and it’s time to find out?

As with all things related to this case, we pray it’s speedy!

