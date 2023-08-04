This morning Donald Trump woke up screaming that “the Supreme Court must intercede” to rein in the “Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts” who have “hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits.”

“Biden & Garland file bogus cases against me so it becomes difficult for me to campaign. Nothing like this has every [sic] happened before,” he whined. “Must be Unconstitutional? BUT SOMEHOW, WE WILL WIN IT ALL!!!”

As of this writing, the Supreme Court had made no move to bail out the former president, and in the meantime his lawyers are behaving as if the only court that really matters is the court of public opinion. After the initial appearance yesterday before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, Trump’s “legal spokeswoman” Alina Habba gave an absolutely unhinged presser where she made weird mouth noises about Hunter Biden and his laptop.

“The fact that I am standing here for the third time in five months is not a coincidence. This is the Biden political lawfare that we have seen time and time again. It is a deflection from everything that they have done. And if you don’t believe me, look at the facts. On March 17th, Hunter accidentally admits that it was his laptop from hell. The next day, Alvin Bragg indicts President Trump. “June 8, an FBI document is released showing that the Ukrainians paid the Biden crime family millions and millions of dollars. The next day, the Mar-a-Lago raid and the Mar-a-Lago indictment. Last week, Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal fell through when the judge realized it had blanket immunity. The following day a superseding indictment against Donald Trump. July 31st, Devon Archer goes to testify in from the House — that was only after they failed to put him in jail prior to the fact. What happens the next day? The January 6th indictment that we’re here for today. This is not a coincidence. This is election interference at its finest.”

Which is stupid, but perhaps not as stupid as last week when she babbled to Fox host Shannon Bream that if Donald Trump had told his manservants to destroy evidence, they’d have bloody well done it.

Next up was Christina Bobb, one of the only lawyers in Trump’s orbit who failed to make the “Co-Conspirator” list — how embarrassing! — who took to Mike Lindell’s weird streaming network to rejoice that the trial would provide Trump an opportunity to re-bunk all the debunked evidence.

“Let’s subpoena Brad Raffensperger. Let’s subpoena State Farm Arena. Let’s subpoena everything that happened in Georgia. Because you want say that it’s debunked, but we’ve never seen the ballots. Let’s see the ballots!” she chirped maniacally.

Trump’s “real” lawyer John Lauro, who along with Todd Blanche will argue this case in DC, was scarcely better. On Tuesday after the indictment was released, he tried to convince CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that it was very cool and very legal to obstruct Congress and conspire to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, and that Trump had been advised as much by “constitutional scholar” John Eastman. But Collins pushed back hard, noting that every other lawyer had told him that what he was proposing was totally illegal. So Lauro sought a friendlier audience last night, first at Fox, and then at Newsmax.

“Ultimately what President Trump said was ‘Let’s go with Option D. Let’s just halt, let’s just pause the voting, and allow the state legislatures to take one last look as to whether or not the elections were handled fairly,’” he said as Laura Ingraham nodded supportively. “That’s constitutional law! That’s not an issue of criminal activity.”

Then it was off to visit Greg “Really This Dumb, It’s Not a Bit” Kelly.

“President Trump wanted to get to the truth. He desperately wanted to get to what happened during the 2020 cycle. He did it in the courtroom. He did it in lobbying legislatures, that’s all First Amendment. And then at the end, he asked Mr. Pence to pause the voting for 10 days, allow the state legislatures to weigh in, and then they could make a determination to audit, or re-audit, or recertify. But what he didn’t do is, you know, send in the tanks, tell Mike Pence don’t go to Capitol Hill, or do anything that would obstruct the due process of government.”

Because anything short of sending in the tanks is kosher. There’s no Nobel prize for attempted chemistry!

As we mentioned yesterday, these are deeply unserious arguments, clearly telegraphing that these guys have no intention of winning this case at trial. FFS, “delaying” the certification forms the basis of the obstruction count in the indictment.

They intend to delay until 2025, after which they can win — or “win” — at the ballot box, and then blow the case up from the inside.

The rest is noise … very, very stupid noise.

Share

Catch Liz Dye on Opening Arguments podcast.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link will give Wonkette a small cut.

Just want to donate once?