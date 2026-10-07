Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
2m

I know people that aren't making it in 1-bedroom apartments with a job and driving Uber or Spark on the side. Even for people that want marriage and kids, how is anyone supposed to afford it these days?

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PoDG follows the 92%'s avatar
PoDG follows the 92%
4m

The only time my mower is complicated is after I've cleaned it all up, changed the oil, plugs, and filter, and it still doesn't start. Then it's the most complex thing I've ever seen.

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