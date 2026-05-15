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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
just now

WORSHIP THE CAR! THE MOST LUCRATIVE OF TRANSPORTATION FOR THE COMPANIES TO USE TO EXTRAXT VALUE FROM THE CONSUMER!

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
just now

During that time Duffman was filming Trump Lampoon's National Vacation, there were 6 near miss Air To Air collisions (or Fox Four in fighter jock speak) of passenger jets in Murrican airports and that pesky collision between a landing Air Canada passenger jet and a LaGuardia firetruck that killed the two pilots. I'm sure that one doesn't matter because the dead were furriners...

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