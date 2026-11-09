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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
3h

This Just In!

Satan announced that a new 10th level of Hell has been created for Trump and his pals...

Developing...

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
3h

“Where do bad folks go when they die?

They don’t go to heaven where the angels fly

Go to a lake of fire and fry

See ‘em again till the Fourth of July.”

Meat Puppets, “Lake of Fire”

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