Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
38m

<It’s like seeing two Galapagos tortoises trying to fuck.>

The existence of more tortoises indicates that they eventually get there, unlike Douthat.

Reply
Share
2 replies
tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
27m

OT:

cnn

"Trump says US is cutting off aid to Israel at year’s end because ‘they don’t need it’

The president said Tuesday that the US is halting $4 billion in aid"

Too late FUCKER!

Reply
Share
2 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture