Wonkette

Wonkette

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455 Rocket Cat, Space Donkey's avatar
455 Rocket Cat, Space Donkey
3h

Methinks “I love you so much, I can’t even breathe” is something he picked up from Natalie while she was changing his diaper.

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Les Bontemps's avatar
Les Bontemps
3h

I dunno, man, I'm starting to think maybe this guy might be a lunatic.

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