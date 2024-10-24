Donald Trump, the oldest living human, had one of his trademark senile dementia ketchup-throwing sessions last night. Surprise, it was about Kamala Harris.

Trump typed, with random capital letters on nouns like a common poor man’s Hitler:

Comrade Kamala Harris sees that she is losing, and losing badly, especially after stealing the Race from Crooked Joe Biden, so now she is increasingly raising her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler, and anything else that comes to her warped mind. She is a Threat to Democracy, and not fit to be President of the United States — And her Polling so indicates!

Bless dumbass Hitler’s heart, Kamala Harris didn’t call him “Hitler.”

She called him a “fascist.”

What a dumb fucking Hitler Donald Trump is, to get that wrong.

As JoeMyGod notes, before last night’s CNN town hall — the one Trump was too much of a Chickenshitler to participate in, where Harris called him a fascist, not Hitler — apartheid clownbaby Elon Musk was already very upset about Harris calling Trump Hitler. Elon quoted gay conservative ruble collector Dave Rubin, who was also bitching and crying that Harris had called Trump Hitler. As you will see in the Harris tweet they are quoting, she did not call him Hitler directly, but did reference reporting that isn’t exactly new about how Trump wanted to have generals who would Just Follow Orders, like Hitler’s generals.

“I can’t imagine why people try to assassinate him,” Rubin whined, about Stupid Hitler. “Major incitement to violence,” mewled Musk, about the guy who’s already tried to overthrow the American government once, and promises to be a dictator on day one, like Hitler.

Hey, guess what’s a good way to keep people from calling you Hitler? Not acting like or admiring Hitler.

RELEVANT.

As we said, during the CNN town hall Trump was too Chickenshitler to show up for, Harris called Trump a fascist.

She first quoted Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, two of the men who have worked most closely with Trump, and both of whom have called Trump a fascist, on the record, with their names attached and everything, in recent days. Anderson Cooper asked Harris directly if she agreed with the assessment. She said yes.

“He has openly admired dictators and said he would be a dictator on day one,” Harris told town hall attendees. “The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said he is a ‘fascist to the core.’ So, I think that when the American people reflect, especially those who are undecided, on who you should listen to — don’t take my word for it in fact, go online and listen to John Kelly’s voice — talking about what he thinks of Donald Trump two weeks before the election.” “Let me ask you tonight,” Cooper said. “Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?” “Yes, I do,” she replied. “And I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted.”

Ron Filipkowski from MeidasTouch flags this video from last year, of MAGA try-hard and former Trump administration bootlicker Kash Patel, whose only qualification for any gainful employment appears to be his willingness to serve as Donald Trump’s fluffer, promising the currently imprisoned Steve Bannon that in a Trump administration, they would start targeting the “Deep State” and the media — AKA American citizens — for prosecution.

Those are Trump’s buds right there. Those expired dildos and the Village People tough guy impersonator who runs the Heritage Foundation, the outfit behind Project 2025. You know, the guy who promised that “we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the Left allows it to be.”

RIGHT HERE, THESE GUYS.

As we said, if you don’t want people to call you Hitler, don’t be Hitler. You probably should also refrain from associating with dudes who are prematurely ejaculating all over the place trying to be Stupid Hitler’s most loyal dick-sniffers.

In related news, the DNC is going to be running a mobile billboard outside Trump’s Vegas rally tonight, featuring the headline “Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had.’” DNC chair Jaime Harrison told Politico why:

“From threatening to turn the military on American citizens to praising Hitler, Donald Trump is a danger to American democracy. Trump is increasingly unstable, unhinged and out for unchecked power through his Project 2025 agenda,” [said Harrison]. “Trump already tried to overthrow the will of Nevada once and there’s no doubt he’ll try to do it again.”

The mobile billboard will have all the receipts, including the John Kelly audio:

Let’s recap once more the moral(s) of this story:

If you don’t want people to call you Hitler, don’t be Hitler.

And if you don’t want people to call you “Stupid Hitler” or “Chickenshitler,” try not being such a fucking stupid coward, while also not being Hitler.

Hope that’s helpful!

[Mediaite / Politico / videos via Harris HQ / Ron Filipkowski]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?