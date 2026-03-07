Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2h

Related, Trump:

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mgi2umya4x2c

He sounds like he's only able to speak because of some elaborate bellows and keyboard contraption rigged inside his corpse.

Reply
Share
11 replies
TheGreatAndPowerfulMormos!'s avatar
TheGreatAndPowerfulMormos!
2h

Every time I think about the tariffs it pisses me the fuck off. First he institutes tariffs which companies pass the cost of on to us, so he taxes us without approval from congress. Then the courts say he has to refund the tariffs, which will come out of our tax dollars and go to the companies that already passed the cost on to us, so we get taxed a SECOND time.

Corporations reap a windfall, we get taxed twice, and PAB faces ZERO consequences.

EDIT: It's a regressive tax too! It falls on the poorest the hardest. The poor already can't afford shit, and you know those refunds are going to come out of social programs.

FUCK I MISS OBAMA.

Reply
Share
3 replies
424 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture