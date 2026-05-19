Wonkette

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Pope Scipio Newburyporticus's avatar
Pope Scipio Newburyporticus
2h

Claw that shit back ASAP. Make it clear that it will be clawed back straight from their checking accounts now so they know.

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Hops: grrrr mad's avatar
Hops: grrrr mad
2h

If there's no actual legal determination or action, because he chose to end the suit, how can there be a payout? It's just the government, with no legal justification, handing him a pile of money... what the actual fuck!??! This can't be anywhere near legal, and this asshole cannot get away with this. I CANNOT STAND THIS SHIT.

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