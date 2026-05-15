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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
28m

When you're protected by Murc's Law, and crucially are the champion of the unreconstructed, you have vast deference in the political and legal systems. The latter is especially important but doesn't get a lot of attention. There's generally not much clout in that; there's more clout in agonizing over how Democratic "messaging" should convince people not to vote for someone who is validating and catering to every one of their closely-held conservative-coded bigotries.

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
12m

One my friends posted this on social media. I didn’t catch this in news stories about the trip.

“Masterful trolling by China's Xi Jinping. His parting gift to Trump was rose seeds. Trump paved over the White House's beautiful rose garden, a garden Xi Jinping is reported to have enjoyed when visiting there.”

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