Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
8hEdited

>>We're not -- we're not about death and tyranny,<<

*ahem*

Alex Pretti, Renee Nicole Good, Keith Porter Jr., Luis Gustavo Nunez Cacares, Geraldo Lunas Campos, Victor Manuel Diaz, Parady La, Luis Beltran Yanez-Cruz, and Heber Sanchez Dominguez all might have something to say about this. Except they're, y'know, dead.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
7h

"There was there was vandalism. There was box cutters."

No witnesses, though. Or video. At a location a little over a mile from the White House. I worked at a grocery store. Box cutters don't cut for shit after cutting cardboard over and over and I'm expected to believe they cut an indestructible liner the length of over a football field and no one saw.

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