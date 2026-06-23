Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4hEdited

Maybe the driver just wanted a closer look at the water, not a reflecting pool but a fishing pond.

The driver is OK, so I can joke about it.

I always see interesting things on my Xena Warrior Scooter (my e-scooter) rides around the fishing pond, this was unexpected.

There are probably better ways to wash your car!

The tow truck driver reeled in a big one!

Should never follow GPS exactly!

Damn he was really pissed off at the geese for pooping on his car.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-281437167?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
7 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
36m

I need some cheering up.

I couldn't skate tonight, knees said the loudest NO I have ever had when roller skating. I had my best week ever last week and tonight I couldn't even get out on the floor.

I push myself hard but my knees have mush less cartilage than they should plus small tears in what is left. What can happen is one of these tears creates a flap that can get curled under so instead of having a smooth plastic like layer between my kneecap and bones, it has a curled torn edge making it not so smooth for the knee to bend. Your knee will buckle and it feels like a nail jammed in there.

Tomorrow it could be totally fine if that cartilage chills out.

Fingers crossed for that, I want to skate tomorrow, for my mental health as well as my physical.

Just one lap would make me happy.

Reply
Share
11 replies
1637 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture