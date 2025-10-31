Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
4h

I can understand why Trump wants to destroy the economy and crush the Republican Party forever, but as a person with some intellect and no ego, the willingness of these other bastards to go full Marie Antoinette doesn’t make a lick of sense to me. There *will* be a tomorrow, boys.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Cookie Lady's avatar
Cookie Lady
4h

“ going to pay $50 total next year. It’s going to be $13 more than this year, $50 total next year. It’s gonna be $13 more than this year.”

A lie so nice he told it twice.

Back to back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
671 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture