Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

I’ll just add this...Elizabeth Warren is not having it:

Elizabeth Warren

‪@warren.senate.gov

Guess how many times Republicans have tried to negotiate with Democrats to save health care? None. Zero. Not once.

Republicans would rather shut down the government than lower health care costs.

https://bsky.app/profile/warren.senate.gov/post/3m2jrlqwmyk2v

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
1hEdited

True fact: Health insurers pay more on their armies of actuaries, billing staff and ways to deny claims than they do on payments to health providers

Have you even seen one of those phone book (heh, IYKYK kids) size actuarial reports where they list *every single procedure* possibly done and associated risk and maximum payments for it? That's what the actuaries are for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
243 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture