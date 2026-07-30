Wonkette

Wonkette

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AJ Milne's avatar
AJ Milne
2h

Kinda figure he’s also stealing the money.

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3 replies
Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
2h

OT:

Today my father would have been 88.

:)

Happy birthday, Dad.

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