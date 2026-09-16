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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
21m

LMFAO

Janel Comeau 🍁

@verybadllama.bsky.social

I mean if you really want to hear Ed Sheeran without any opening acts you can simply get put on hold with your bank

10:26 PM · Sep 15, 2026

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Capt. Renault
21m

Ed, you don't have to have taken Philosophy 101 to know that choosing not to choose is itself a choice.

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