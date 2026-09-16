Image: Ed Sheeran - Shiver

On September 3 and 4, the artist currently known as “Ye” played two sold-out shows at Soldier Field in Chicago to almost zero controversy, despite the fact that he literally has a song titled “Heil Hitler” and has said a number of horrifically antisemitic things and has palled around with Nick Fuentes and other noted hatemongers. Personally, I found this extremely embarrassing. I really thought that Chicago would reject him the way we rejected R. Kelly — because it’s not like you can walk into a bar and hear “Ignition” anymore — but apparently not.

Also on September 4, Macklemore, the artist best known for having a song that pops into my head every time I go into the Goodwill, gave a speech in support of a free Palestine at a recent concert at New Jersey’s MetLife stadium while opening for Ed Sheeran … well, it wasn’t just the tags that were popping. It was also heads.

If you haven’t gotten around to hearing it yet, here it is.

He said:

“I’ve been trying to figure out a way to say this all day. One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages and stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart. Free Palestine. I said free Palestine! “I want those words to be loud and clear so the people from Gaza all the way to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten them. And this next song was inspired by the bravery of Columbia University students who led an encampment movement that mobilized the entire world, open up hearts, myself included. So, thank you to those students that risked their diplomas, that risked their tuition, that risked their scholarships, that stood up and said no. CUAD students, Students for Justice and Palestine and Jewish Voices for Peace. Thank you guys. “To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you. “My message is for peace, love, for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality. So I say free Palestine. I say free Lebanon. I say free Cuba. I say free Congo. Free Sudan. Free all people in America living in fear over this terrorist organization ICE. “None of us will be free until we are all free.”

He then performed the song Hind’s Hall while showing images of the destruction of Gaza, student protests, and the Palestinian flag.

If only he had said something more neutral! Like “Hitler was great... He invented so many things,” as Kanye once said.

By now, you’ve surely seen the fallout. Pink … was upset! She shared a post (the one linked here is a sorta-culpa, as the one she shared as a story has expired) expressing outrage about Macklemore. NFL stadium owners, rallied by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, announced that they would not allow Macklemore to play at their stadiums (including Raymond James Stadium, which had no problem hosting Kanye, and even put out a statement about how they hate antisemitism but love free speech), and Sheeran, who has personally decided to be publicly apolitical and neutral on this topic, ultimately announced that Macklemore would be kicked off of his tour to appease them. You know, instead of telling them to fuck off and playing other venues instead.

And in response to that, everyone else left as well. All of his opening acts, all of his supporting musicians. Every single one of them is done.

Aaron Rowe, an Irish singer-songwriter also playing on Sheeran’s tour, explained that his own country’s history made him feel strongly about taking a stand on this issue.

“I don’t take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life,” he wrote. “But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation. I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonization, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland.”

Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish who frequently collaborates with Sheeran, also pulled out, stating that “artists must not be silenced” and “I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Lukas Graham, a Danish pop band, pulled out, stating, “Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge ... I’m sorry we won’t be there. This is a difficult decision, but it’s one I need to stand by.”

BEOGA, another Irish act, said, “This whole episode is once again serving to distract from the real issue, over 1000 Palestinians have been killed since the most recent so-called ceasefire.”

Guess he’s going to have to sing a cappella, all by his neutral self.

Sheeran has since put out a statement explaining that he thinks the conflict between Israel and Palestine is bad, that he pursues peace by not talking about things publicly, which he believes “keeps the conversation open,” allows those who perform with him to perform a “setlist of their choosing,” that Macklemore’s contract was with the venues, not with him, and assuring fans that he has personal views on the conflict and that just because he chooses not to speak out doesn’t mean he doesn’t care.

Okay.

In addition to literally every other artist performing with Sheeran on this tour, Newsweek reports that other celebs and politicians backing Macklemore include Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, AOC, Ms. Rachel, the Irish rap group Kneecap, and actress Hannah Einbinder, who simply said, “Ed Sheeran I say this as a ginger. I hope you get a REALLY bad sunburn, the kind on the back of your entire body where it hurts to lie down or walk or sit.”

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to maintain neutrality in this situation, given everything that’s come out recently. Hell, even fucking Mike Huckabee of all people has admitted that the West Bank settlers are terrorists. Haaretz reported last week that Netanyahu himself was warned specifically about the October 7 attack in advance — with much, much more specificity than was already known — and that Hamas had immediately offered to return the hostages in exchange for beginning talks that would have been mediated by Qatar. Hillary Clinton points out that this seems bad.

In this situation I think it’s less “political” than it is that people genuinely just desperately do not want to know the details of what’s been going on there, both before October 7 and after. A lot of people are willing to say “Okay, it’s bad, I admit that it’s bad” but still really don’t want to know what is happening, specifically. Because, I guess, even if you’re Mike Huckabee and you actually see people “settling” an already populated area by just moving into their homes and violently terrorizing them, you have to admit that it’s not the best look.

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The only way, really, to maintain neutrality here is to put up the horse-blinders, stick your fingers in your ears and sing “Doo Wah Ditty Ditty Dom Ditty Doo” at the top of your lungs, Vada Sultenfuss style. Because it’s truly, truly horrific. But the only way to get governments, to get anyone to be the people we very much want them to be, is to look and to demand they stop doing the kinds of things we don’t want to have to see.

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