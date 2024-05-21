Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker created the perfect right-wing Christian persecution campaign for himself, with his Squeakiest Lil’ Patriarch comments about how women are most fulfilled in the kitchen making him sammiches, and his anti-LGBTQ+ comments, and all the rest of the dumbass garbage that boy said at the Benedictine College commencement.

Eddie Vedder — you know, the cool guy — talked about Butker at the Pearl Jam show this weekend. He mentioned the opening band Deep Sea Diver, saying that the women in that band “must not have believed that ‘diabolical’ lie that women should take pride in taking a backseat to their man.”

And he made fun of how this Mr. But(tlic)ker dude with his big “Handmaid’s Tale” beard is out here placing himself on a masculinity pedestal when he’s a mere kicker, and that’s where Vedder said the thing that made the news:

“The irony was that the football player — kicker … You see, the kicker doesn’t have the pads because he doesn’t tackle anybody or get tackled. But he was telling men, ‘Don’t forget to puff up your chest and be more masculine. Don’t lose your masculinity.’ The irony was that when he was saying that, he looked like such a pussy.”

Man, that is rough. When you’ve got Eddie Vedder onstage calling you a pussy, you are really nailing it at life, let us tell you.

Watch:

Over at Outkick, that website we have to remind ourselves every time is not a gay sports website, but rather a “sports” website for culture war rejects to bitch and moan about the woke mind virus under the guise of “sports,” their coverage of this event shows what an open nerve things like this are for people like them.

Well, Vedder decided a Saturday show in Las Vegas was a great opportunity to share his thoughts, and he thinks Butker is a "p***y."

Grown man can’t bring self to type out “pussy.” God might see him typing, after all.

What is Vedder even talking about? What did Butker say to suggest that he doesn't believe women are equal?

The Outkick guy provided the key quote, about the “diabolical lies” told to women, and his suggestion, in a room full of new college graduates, that the women present were probably most excited about their bright futures in breeding, and just sat there with his thumb up his ass and what we imagine was a Tucker Carlson confused bloodhound stare, confused:

Butker also profusely praised his wife during the speech as an amazing person who helped elevate his life. How is any of this offensive? You can agree with it or disagree with his message about family, but it's not incendiary. Yet, Vedder is out here calling him a "p***y" for talking about masculinity and being pro-family. Incredibly strange and weird.

This writer, David Hookstead, appears to be genuinely confused why Butker’s comments offended literally all normal people. Imagine being that far gone. (You may read Butker’s entire bugfuck screed here, if you think you might have missed any good parts. For example, we just today noticed the part where Butker says even the Catholic rhythm method of birth control is bad. Poor kid really believes the lies that his every one of his sperms is sacred.)

As for the Eddie Vedder comments, remember that right-wingers don’t have literally any cool celebrities on their side. The coolest person we’ve seen come to Butker’s defense has been Patricia Heaton, the mom from “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and she is not a cool person. Heaton is famously a wingnut, which is perhaps why she’s not known for roles more complex than “Plucky mom counterpart of ding-dong dad on network sitcom marketed to lowest common denominator.”

Everybody else supporting Butker is below that.

And now Eddie Vedder spent a monologue during the Vegas Pearl Jam concert — Pearl Jam, unarguably one of the coolest bands of the last three decades — and called that dude a pussy.

If you thought Harrison Butker was being dramatic with the stigmata before, boy howdy shit fuck get ready.

