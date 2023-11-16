Image generated by DreamStudio AI, touchup in Photoshop

Elon Musk is an impressive business guy. In the space of a year, he turned Xwitter from a sometimes-annoying but vital source of information and community-building into an antisemitic dumpster fire in the middle of a racist tire fire atop a shit-encrusted mountain of misinformation and conspiracy theories — all while losing money at it, too.

Wednesday night, the techno wunderscheißhaufen poured gasoline on one of those fires, boosting a vile antisemitic tweet that echoed the deadly rhetoric behind multiple mass shootings by white supremacists. But he later said he didn’t mean to do antisemitism to all Jews, just the ADL and a lot of others, so no harm, no foul stench, and advertisers will surely not be further put off spending money at Xwitter, right?

The latest Musk endorsement of the unspeakable came after a conservative Jewish user retweeted an ADL public service ad showing a dad telling his teenaged kid why “Hitler was right” is not acceptable under any circumstances — not even if you mean the Autobahn, since it was started during the Weimar Republic. The user wrote, referring to rising antisemitic incidents during Israel’s war in Gaza, “To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting ‘Hitler was right.’ You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces.”

Since neo-Nazis are welcome now on the Xittpile, a white-supremacist account replied with the classic antisemitic trope that antisemitism is caused by Jews, and by the minorities that Jews keep bringing to America to do Great Replacement to white people:

Jewish commun[i]ties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that [they] support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is.

It’s the same old shit that you used to find only in the disreputable corners of the internet, or still do, because Twitter is no longer reputable. Musk somehow saw the creepy thing and replied, “You have said the actual truth.” (The tweet is still up, and has 29,000 “likes.” That’s the digital public square Musk wanted.)

As the Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg points out, the bullshit conspiracy belief that The Jews are promoting migration of scary nonwhite people was cited by the mass shooter at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, as well as by the murderers in El Paso and Buffalo, New York.

Musk went on to “clarify” that he only meant the ADL, because he only thinks some Jews are poisoning America and scaring advertisers away from his platform, where antisemitic talk is now common. Silly advertisers!

Nope, no antisemitism here, because he’s just pointing out that the ADL coddles minority groups that are a threat to “the West”:

The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop.

If only the ADL would be more racist, then maybe there’d be less antisemitism, said the antisemite.

Then, in reply to another tweet, Musk explained that in fact he thinks that the ADL is a pretty terrible bunch of West-destroying Jews, but that they’re not alone.

You right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL

Was there more? It’s Elon Musk, there’s no bottom:

“And, at the risk of being repetitive, I am deeply offended by the ADL’s messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind. I’m sick of it. Stop now.”

To the surprise of no one, Vice reports, Musk’s hatred was a big hit with antisemites and neo-Nazis:

“Heil Elon Hail our people” one verified X user replied, gaining nearly 1,500 likes. The same user quote-tweeted Musk’s comment with an image of his face superimposed over Hitler’s while giving a Nazi salute. “Sieg Heil @elonmusk Defendor [sic] of the West and its Race!” wrote another user in reply. “Absolutely correct” another user said, and included a video of far-right figure and vocal Hitler fan Nick Fuentes railing against “Jewish people” on the Left and Right and the ADL for “brow-beating us about having a white identity,” an argument that closely aligns with Musk’s own. “Thank you, Elon! Jews flood our nations with foreigners and teach them to hate us,” wrote another user with the handle “Based AF.”

So yep, it’s another fine day to consider doing social media at another platform. I have four BlueSky invitation codes to give to the first four Wonkette readers who email me at doktorzoom at-sign wonkette dot-or-period com, so there’s a start, good god this country.

Share

[Atlantic / Vice]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please subscribe, or if you prefer a one-time donation, that too is very welcome!

One-Time Donation Button, Thanks!

And if you’re shopping on Amazon, possibly for luggage and guide books on how to set up residence in other countries, this portal gives Yr Wonkette a little cut of sales.

Amazon Portal (No not to Narnia)