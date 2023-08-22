Elon Musk Kills Twitter Some More. It's Your End Of Day News Roundup!
Hey, it’s still Tuesday. Here are some stories.
Elon Musk is the dumbest man alive.
If you’ve already donated, please ignore this button. If you haven’t, here’s this button.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is a heartless creep.
I, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Bused Migrants To LA During Tropical Storm, Ha Ha Take That Libs.
·
Joe Biden petted a dog! What kind of fiend are we dealing with?
Monster Joe Biden Personally Setting Wildfires In Hawaii, At Least According To Reliable GOP
·
Better get packed for prison, Ms. Ellis.
Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis May Not Have Money To Pay Her Lawyers, But She Does Have JESUS
·
If you can’t take some MAGA death threats, why are you even judging?
Newsmax Scumbag Greg Kelly Pretty Sure Death Threats To Trump Judges Just 'Life In The Fast Lane'
·
That’s all, folks!
Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.
Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.
Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.
You missed a fun one, more attorney for attorney jobs created than anyone!
https://www.rawstory.com/attorney-james-saunders/