Hey, it’s still Tuesday. Here are some stories.

Elon Musk is the dumbest man alive.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is a heartless creep.

Joe Biden petted a dog! What kind of fiend are we dealing with?

Better get packed for prison, Ms. Ellis.

If you can’t take some MAGA death threats, why are you even judging?

That’s all, folks!

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?