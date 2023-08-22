BREAKING: Being run over by the MAGA bus is highly unpleasant. No stars. Would not recommend.

I was reliably informed Trump isn’t funding any of us who are indicted. Would this change if he becomes the nominee? Why then, not now? I totally agree this has become a bigger principle than just one man. So why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?

That special report from the underside of said bus comes to us via Trumpworld lawyer Jenna Ellis, currently facing indictment in Fulton County, Georgia for her role in the conspiracy to overturn that state’s electors.

Ellis began her career in traffic court, where she was fired for repeatedly screwing up, but then won her unemployment appeal because the hearing officer determined she was too stupid to be fired for incompetence. True story! She then failed upwards, becoming a “law professor” — read, prelaw advisor at a Christian college — then laundered herself through James Dobson’s Kristian Kareer Karwash, and came out the other side as a “constitutional law attorney.”

In 2019, she became a senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign, where she is best remembered toddling along behind Rudy Giuliani as he stumbled and farted his way through the swing states trying to steal electors for Donald Trump. Neither she nor Rudy have been able to persuade the former president to pick up their legal bills, although Trump’s PAC did pay the $340,000 arrearage to Rudy’s discovery vendor in the defamation suit filed by poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Trump famously stiffed Rudy for his own services, even as Giuliani appeared in Pennsylvania court for him and acted as the chief architect of his post-election strategy.

And while Ellis is correct that Trump does not appear to be footing the bills for any of his 18 Georgia co-defendants, that’s not the case in the Florida indictment, where the Save America PAC is picking up the tab for co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, both of whose salaries are also paid by Trump entities, as well as several witnesses in the case. In fact, the PAC shelled out almost $25 million in legal fees during the first half of 2023 — and will doubtless be forced to spend at the same pace for the foreseeable future.

In Ellis’s case, she appears to have driven the nail into her own coffin by endorsing Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign. She’s also posted several times on Truth Social and Twitter mocking Trump for refusing to participate in tomorrow’s debate at the RNC. And yet she seems surprised that the most venal man on earth will let her twist in the financial wind, refusing to help fund her lawyers in what is likely to be a very expensive defense in Georgia.

In these difficult times, she’s turned to a higher power.

The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support.

Apparently Jesus loves “Wine Mom” font — who knew?

Jenna also set up a GoGriftMe if you’d like to contribute to her fight against the evil Deep State and its effort to “criminalize the practice of law.” It’s up to almost $100,000 as of this writing — which is a lot of money, and also not even close to enough when you’re talking about a criminal indictment.

Anyway, the important thing to know is that Jesus loves her, and you're going to hell.

His life for my salvation. Romans 8:28 If you have not accepted Jesus as your Lord than you are far worse off than any indictment, friend. You’ve already been convicted and your punishment eternal. My future is secure in Christ.

Okay, girl. Now get your ass on a plane to Atlanta.

