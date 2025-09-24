Errol Musk

Grab a barf bag and pull up your home-psychology armchair, because the New York Times has new details about Elon Musk’s daddy Errol, and it is quite a read, or 18-minute listen. The Musk paterfamilias has been accused of sexually abusing FIVE of his children and stepchildren (Elon’s step-siblings), over the course of more than two decades. Including his four-year-old stepdaughter, and in just 2022, his own five-year-old son, who is also the child of that same stepdaughter who he later married.

Those poor children!

To re-cap a VERY complicated story, Elon’s mother is Errol’s first wife Maye, who you may have seen defending Elon from online trolls on TV. Maye and Elon have long described Errol as verbally abusive, and Errol admits he cheated on Maye constantly. She told Harper's Bazaar in 2019:

"Everybody I knew called him 'the Pig' because he treated me so badly in public. And I was too scared to tell anyone [about his violence]. Like every abused woman, I was embarrassed, and I knew I had made a mistake, you know? ... He told me over and over that I was stupid, ugly, boring. [...] He was very rich, but he made sure I had nothing. Once the kids were living with me, they visited their father some weekends. He would throw out everything they arrived with, so I had to buy them all new clothes and school things. Then he'd sue me and say that I was unfit to parent.”

In case you were wondering where Elon might be channeling all that bitter divorced-dad energy towards his kids’ mothers from.

Elon stayed with his father until he was 17, and Elon says that while Errol wasn’t physically abusive, he was explosive and cruel. In his 2023 authorized biography, Elon described Errol screaming at him because Elon got beat up by a school bully. “He lost it, went ballistic, as he often did. He had zero compassion.” Shades of how the Koch brothers were encouraged as children to solve their problems with each other through punching! Generous servings of punching is apparently a rich-dad secret ingredient to raising a future heartless scion.

And Elon often strongly, darkly hinted that there were much more horrible things to be learned about his old dad, even tearing up being interviewed about him by Rolling Stone in 2017:

“You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. Um… It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.”

But the world got a hint nine months later, when, while in his 70s, Errol had a baby with his then-former stepdaughter.

PREVIOUSLY!

The Musk family backstory is … complicated. After Elon left South Africa and was getting his nut in Silicon Valley, Errol and Maye divorced, then he briefly married and divorced a model named Sue Wilson. Then, at age 45, he married one 25-year-old Heide-Mari Bezuidenhout, who already had three children: two sons and a four-year-old daughter (whom the NYT doesn’t name, but is Errol’s only stepdaughter). And in 1993, a police investigation was opened about Errol touching the young stepdaughter inappropriately. But Heide decide not to pursue charges, and later went on to have two more daughters with Errol.

And at some point in there, Errol and Heide got divorced, Bezuidenhout married somebody else, then she went to a mental asylum, and her kids went to a welfare home. But later Errol and Heide got back together.

And in 2002, after getting very rich, Elon invited his dad and step-mom Heide and their kids to come live in California, bought them a $2 million house, and paid for his step-siblings’ private school tuitions. But…:

One day, Errol Musk’s family was heading to a movie when the stepdaughter, then 14, said she had forgotten her sweatshirt. She returned to her bedroom for it and found her stepfather sniffing her dirty underwear, according to family members and personal notes. The family called the police.

And “a restraining order was issued against Errol Musk.” At which point Elon “moved his father to a boat in Los Angeles and then back to South Africa.” In spite of Elon willing to put them up, though, eventually the rest of the family followed him back to South Africa, and Elon kept sending his dad money. And once back in South Africa, Errol only got more aggressive:

“One night when the former stepdaughter, then 21, was home from college, Errol Musk kissed her and stuck his tongue into her mouth, she said in an application for an interim protection order,” which also accused Errol of sexually abusing his two daughters with Bezuidenhout and also his older stepson, before the stepson died as a teenager.

Told you you’d need that barf bag! Maybe now some ginger ale and dramamine, too. Heide finally divorced Errol in 2005, but the stepdaughter later dropped out of college, and says the trauma led her to drug use. And Elon paid for her rehab, the only kind thing we have ever heard of him doing.

But, when she was 29, she contacted Errol because she needed money, and they ended up getting married and having a son.

And then in 2022, Errol’s grandson’s other relatives reported to police that the stepdaughter’s and Errol’s son kept saying his father “gropes his behind.” And in 2023, Musk started paying her family $1,700 a month, and he made a cryptic post to X implying that he was aware, and that it wasn’t the first time:

Our condition of providing him financial support was that he not engage in bad behavior. Unfortunately, he nonetheless did. There are young children involved, so we continued to provide financial support for their well-being.

Anyway, Errol denies everything, with the old “everybody is liars for money.”

Elon Musk is not his father, of course, though there are some striking similarities. They both re-married one of their ex wives. They’ve both been known to try to use money to control and punish the mothers of their children. They’ve both been accused of lacking any kind of human empathy. And, oh yeah, they both have an obsession with genetics, and especially spreading their own as far and wide as possible.

RELATED!

“You breed horses,” Errol Musk said in an interview with the New York Times last September. “People are the same. If you have a good father and a good mother, you’ll have exceptional children. If you have no children, I feel very sorry for you.” And he added, “the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” and that his relationship with his former stepdaughter was “God’s plan.” God could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear where allegedly groping your five-year-old son’s buttocks fits into the whole sole-purpose-is-to-reproduce thing, or God’s plan, but guess Errol allowed himself to indulge in side hobbies, too.

Genetic determinism is convenient that way. It doesn’t matter if you ignore your children, molest them, give them a decent education, or whatever you do to them, as long as they’re alive long enough to reproduce! All you gotta do is stick the right genes together, just set it and forget it, the superior genes will do the rest. And if one of the children in the litter doesn’t live, well, God’s will, and you’ve got plenty of spares. It’s a convenient mindset for a narcissistic patriarch.

Son Musk may not talk religious, but he and dad still believe Musk genes are the very best genes, and so important to humankind that populating earth and half of Mars with more Musk DNA would be doing the rest of the universe a favor.

Anyway, it is a shame Errol Musk wasn’t put in prison where he belongs a few decades ago. But will the dad of the world’s richest man ever feel the embrace of handcuffs? Place your bets!

[New York Times archive link / Rolling Stone archive link]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

One-time and recurring $$$ for Wonkette!