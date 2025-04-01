If there is anything that Elon Musk loves, it is old fashioned traditional family values — for other people. For his own part, he prefers knocking up a variety of women to whom he is not married, simply because he thinks he is so incredibly special that his DNA must be dispersed throughout the land.

Ew.

Over the weekend, his latest baby mama Ashley St. Clair did a whole bit selling off her $100K Tesla S-Model on Carvana, while claiming that she needed to do so in order to make up for the fact that he reportedly cut her child support by 60 percent after she disobeyed him by publicly announcing the child’s existence and filing a paternity and custody lawsuit against him.

I think we can probably assume that this was not Carvana spon-con, as it seems doubtful that any company would want to be publicly associated with someone who was just too much of a full-on white supremacist for Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA.

“I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support,” she told told a Daily Mail reporter.

Asked if she thought he was being “vindictive,” St. Clair said, “Well, that's his modus operandi, when women speak out.”

Uh-oh! She’s starting to sound like a feminist! So weird how these gals only love the patriarchy when they’re not the victims of it.

“You can check the stocks, I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes, she said, adding, “The markets are catching up to what I have known for a long time.”

According to “a source close to the case” cited by the Daily Mail, things have not been going very well:

The source described the billionaire's actions as 'shocking and shameful.'

‘Ever since she got pregnant and then had the baby, Elon's been providing support money to her,’ the source said. ‘But he had a fairly specific list of requirements, including not acknowledging he's the father. ‘Since the moment she objected to the level of control he demanded, he's withdrawn from her completely. When she went public with the fact that the baby was his, he's never spoken to her again. ‘When this thing went into court for custody and paternity, he cut the support payments way back. He cut it by more than half. ‘It's a substantial reduction, and he obviously did it as a form of retaliation for her going into court,’ the source claimed.

The source also claims that Musk has only seen the child three times and that he “has had no involvement in his care and upbringing” — which is not surprising, given that his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson (whom he has publicly disparaged for being transgender) has spoken about what a shitty, absentee father he was while she was growing up.

This lines up with some of the completely batshit texts St. Clair has previously shared.

And the cat's in the cradle and the silver spoon …

Naturally, the stunt has led to St. Clair being publicly dragged by Musk’s supporters, including Laura Loomer, who called her a “[g]old digger and professional gaslighter” who “has hired anti-Trump lawyers to sue Elon Musk.” Truly the worst of all possible sins!

Musk responded to Loomer’s tweet, writing, “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

“Sue for full custody!!” Loomer responded. “Everyone can see she is not being honest. Very generous of you to give her that much money after how disrespectful she’s been to you.”

“Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused,” St. Clair, who is apparently still paying Musk for her fake blue checkmark, responded.

“And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’

“But you’re really only punishing your son. It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it.

“America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”

Musk’s fans were, of course, dazzled by his spectacular generosity in paying her two-and-a-half times more than he paid a couple people to vote for his chosen Wisconsin state supreme court judge, and very upset at St. Clair for having had sex with him (?) and publicly announcing that she gave birth to his 13th child.

OPEN THREAD.

Donate Just Once!

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!