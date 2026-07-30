Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3m

"What? WHAT??? Black people weren't even invented back then!"

Reply
Share
1 reply
Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
4m

I'm starting to suspect that Elon is, in fact, a lucked out bumblefuck moron with no morals, and not a supah geenyuss.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture