Wonkette

Wonkette

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Sk8erChoi's avatar
Sk8erChoi
18m

The yonic design of the grille failed, because too few men could find and properly stimulate the latch to open the hood. In honour of our dear friend who I absolutely know would have something to comment on an article about crap cars, I'll say that there was actually another car proposed that year, the Ford Bellend, which was ultimately scrapped because it came before its time.

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
8m

I've mentioned this before: the first time I saw a wankpanzer in the wild, it was parked next to a building being renovated, and I thought it was the dumpster placed there to haul off the debris.

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