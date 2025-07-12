Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
3h

Birb say Happy Malala Day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Gargaxx's avatar
Gargaxx
1h

Nearly everyone who watches the prison footage fails to notice the person in the gorilla suit walk by at the 23:59:58 mark.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
454 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture