Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

Because NOTHING'S more manly than being a whiney-ass tittybaby...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
2hEdited

Which network can I sue because I never found Full House entertaining and have been emotionally Damaged ever since ? . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
438 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture