Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Ug, I'm so disappointed. And yeah, roofies was the first thing I suspected reading these women's accounts.

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Alpaca22's avatar
Alpaca22
1h

"A few weeks ago, in a break from encouraging his deranged president to take over Greenland, White House adviser Stephen Miller found time to post a tweet on X that appears to be mocking the new Star Trek series for being too diverse. Elon Musk emerged from his fug of racial conspiracy theories and transphobia to agree. This is embarrassing, and not just because any half-literate nerd knows that Star Trek has been woke since 1966. Because even after turning the world into their personal thunder dome, the representatives of aggrieved white male power are still unsatisfied, still demanding we cater to their every petty whim. They will continue to do so until the rest of us, at last, refuse to tolerate their nonsense."

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/apr/13/gamergate-andrew-tate-manosphere-feminists

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