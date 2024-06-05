Yesterday, there was a hearing in the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee with Attorney General Merrick Garland. That’s it, that’s the story. The attorney general sat there, Republicans babbled incoherent grunting noises about witch hunts and heaven knows what else, and then they went home to spend more time with their incoherent grunting noises.
Eric Swalwell had some fun with ‘em, though, and in the process showed us how fun it is to make that little escaped junior varsity coach Jim Jordan so very, very angwy.
Swalwell was just doing some “If you do X, then you might be a redneck” jokes, but instead it was about being in a cult, the kind that worships Donald Trump. Then he started saying he’d like a president who isn’t, as a convicted felon, banned from enterning the following countries.
And Jim Jordan hooted. And Jim Jordan hollered. And Jim Jordan pulled out his whistle. (Not to stop the team doctor from molesting his college wrestlers, he doesn’t care about that. To stop Jim Jordan from saying blasphemies toward Republicans’ lord and savior.)
But mean Eric Swalwell did not stop. Here’s you a video.
“If you believe in states’ rights, except for when a jury in that state convicts your nominee for president,” Swalwell said, you might be a redneck.
“If you claim you back the blue, but want to defund the police when the police go to your nominee’s house to retrieve national security secrets,” Swalwell said, you might be a MAGA pigfuck.
“If you’re supporting a guy whose felony convictions prevent him from getting a security clearance,” Swalwell said, “you might be in a cult.” (That was the real quote, our other ones we were just teasing!)
“And if the guy you’re supporting for president has felony convictions that prevent him from going to Argentina, Australia, Brazil …”
This is when some Republican pisswit started bitching and moaning for Swalwell’s terribly sacrilegious words to be taken down.
“Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cuba, Dominican Republican, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia … “
It was on the ‘I’s where Jim Jordan started wiggling around his impotent dick, demanding that Swalwell’s time was expired and he would stop talking. He ignored it.
“Iran, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Macao, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal … “
“GENTLEMAN’S TIME IS EXPIRED,” Jim Jordan yelled, to no one who respects his authority.
“New Zealand, Peru, Phiippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and the UK … you might be in a cult.”
On those last 10 countries or so, Jim Jordan was smacking his gavel down rhythmically in an irrelevant fury, probably much like the rhythmically irrelevant fury his wife experienced when they conceived their children.
Poor guy.
What was so offensive about Swalwell’s words? All of it, if you are a shame-filled Republican whose life has been reduced to this. And even when Jim Jordan started crying, Swalwell just kept on keeping on.
There just isn’t any respect anymore for Republican white guys like Jim Jordan. And there never will be again.
Good congressin’, Eric Swalwell! No notes, would watch again.
[video via House Judiciary Dems]
Why Jim Jordan Cryin'? Because Those Ohio State Sex Abuse Victims STILL Won't Shut Up And Wrestle!
can't help but notice that nobody else was making any noise to oppose Swalwell and support Jordan.
poor coach dumbass has even fewer friends than Kentucky fried pigfuck.
And a very sick burn from our J6 hero Adam Schiff.
“𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙗𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨, 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙞𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙩 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨, 𝙮𝙤𝙪’𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚. 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩’𝙨 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙢. 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩’𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙢 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙢𝙮 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙨 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙣𝙤𝙬 — 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮’𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙣𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙖 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙙𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙤𝙥𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩. 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙙𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙤𝙥𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙨𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙨 𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙙 𝙏𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙚. 𝘼𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙪𝙣 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙧, 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙬𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙪𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙨𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙢. 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙙𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙮.
𝙄 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙖𝙮 𝙄’𝙢 𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙩 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙡𝙖𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙚 𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙢 𝙞𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩-𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙪𝙥.”