Ever since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. began his stint as secretary of Health and Human Services, he has near-fully dedicated himself to doing the one thing he swore up and down he wouldn’t do during his confirmation hearings — he’s been screwing with vaccines and going around trying to make people believe that vaccines are bad. Why? Because it’s more important for him to be right than it is for children to not die of measles.

“If confirmed, I will do nothing as HHS Secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking vaccines,” he said at the time.

Then, in May, he tweeted that he “couldn’t be more pleased that, as of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedules.”

Why was he so pleased? Because he, without any evidence whatsoever, believes that COVID vaccines are dangerous for these populations. They’re not. In fact, it’s actually pretty dangerous for pregnant women to go unvaccinated against COVID — at least according to people who spent their twenties going to medical school instead of shooting up heroin.

Recently, a cadre of medical associations — including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, the American Public Health Association, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Massachusetts Public Health Association d/b/a Massachusetts Public Health Alliance, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and Jane Doe, an individual physician who just so happens to be pregnant — filed a lawsuit against Kennedy over the directive.

The lawsuit argues that:

The Directive has adversely affected the physician-patient relationship because, inter alia, it has injected mistrust, misinformation, uncertainty, and confusion into that relationship, putting physicians in the conflict position of either advising patients on what they believe is the proper standard of care or adhering to conflicting federal guidance. The Directive will also result in decreased rates of vaccination, increased rates of transmission, long-lasting illness, and ultimately deaths among pregnant women, unborn children, and all children — deaths that could have been prevented.

And also that:

When a pregnant patient has requested a Covid vaccine, some ACP member physicians have turned patients away because administering the Covid vaccine is contrary to both the Directive and the CDC’s Adult Immunization Schedule, which could lead to licensure problems for the physician. ACP physicians who now administer the Covid vaccine face financial harm because some insurers do not cover vaccines that are not on the CDC immunization schedules. ACP members are placed in the untenable position of either complying with a directive from the government’s top health official or not providing their patients with the standard of care that they believe they should be providing to their patients.

It is completely ridiculous to have the CDC’s recommendations be at odds with the standard of care recommended by actual physicians. The lawsuit notes that even FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and CBER director Dr. Vinay Prasad, both of whom have been known to have some pretty bad vaccine/COVID takes, had just recently co-authored an article noting the risks of COVID during pregnancy:

Just a week before this video appeared on X, and a day after the Directive is dated, FDA Commissioner Makary published an article that he co-authored with Prasad dated May 20, 2025 in The New England Journal of Medicine stating that “pregnancy and recent pregnancy” are factors which “increase a person’s risk of severe COVID-19.” Thus, the Directive, announced one week later, shows that “‘they literally contradicted themselves over the course of a couple of days.’ … ‘It appears RFK Jr reversed his own FDA’s decision.’”

Why? Because, again, what matters is not anyone’s health, but that Kennedy gets to be right. That he gets to be the “expert” now and rub it in the face of all of the people out there who so rudely and smugly said they wanted to rely on experts instead of raw-milk-chugging, brain-worm-infested nepo babies. He doesn’t care about what doctors or scientists actually have to say, because his definition of “gold standard science” is his own personal vibes. He thinks vaccines are dangerous and therefore thinks that giving them to children and pregnant women must be extra dangerous. No one can convince him otherwise, because he feels it in his bones, and to him, that is more reliable than actual science.

The lawsuit asks that the court declare the directive “unlawful and set aside the Directive as arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with law under the APA; order the restoration of the Covid vaccine recommendations for pregnant women and healthy children ages six months to 17 years to the CDC immunization schedules posted on its website; and order the Secretary to announce on X that those immunizations are now reinstated to the CDC immunization schedules.”

The case hinges on whether or not the CDC followed the proper procedure for issuing the directive, in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act, as they did not consult the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) before issuing it. Of course, Kennedy has since fired everyone on the committee and had them replaced with a bunch of anti-vaccine nutbars — so it’s likely he would be able to get that approval now if he wanted.

It’s already not a great time to be pregnant in the USA. As of 2020, we had a higher maternal mortality rate than countries like Grenada, Latvia, Uruguay, Turkey, Ukraine, and, swear to God, Palestine — which was not exactly in great shape at that point, either, what with the whole “no food, water or electricity due to the blockade” thing. Hard to do worse at that than a country where 90-95 percent of the water supply will make you incredibly sick, but we did it! America!

It’s about to get even worse, with the way abortion bans have imperiled those who have pregnancy complications, not to mention Planned Parenthood being federally defunded and Medicaid being gutted, which will inevitably lead to the closures of many rural hospitals. With this law, even those who are able to access health care will be in trouble because they have to rely on Gwyneth Paltrow, MD, instead of their actual doctors. It’s not great!

Hopefully this lawsuit will be successful, because honestly this is the last goddamned thing we need right now.

