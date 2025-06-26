Wonkette

ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

I’ll just drop this off…

Aaron Rupar

‪@atrupar.com

VEASEY: You've credited the 12 steps in your recovery. What's step 4?

RFK JR: Making a fearless inventory

VEASEY: Of ourselves. Do you remember step 12?

RFK JR: We try to help other addicts

VEASEY: Does cutting off treatment from people still suffering align with step 4 or step 12?

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3lseilnt66q2u

Elviouslyqueer
2h

>>the World Health Organization and Gavi partnered together during the COVID-19 pandemic to recommend best practices for social media companies to silence dissenting views, to stifle free speech and legitimate questions during that period.<<

At that particular time in question, TACO was actively promoting injecting bleach, shining a UV light up your ass, and taking horse medicine to prevent or treat COVID. WHO and Gavi didn't "silence dissenting views," they were protecting the public from actively hurting or killing themselves.

