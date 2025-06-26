Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced he will axe a promised $1.2 billion pledge to Gavi, an agency that provides free-of-charge vaccines to children in low-income nations all over the world, stating that the US will not fund them until they go along with his anti-vaccine nonsense.

“In its zeal to promote universal vaccination, it has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety,” he said in a video statement. “I’ll tell you how to start taking vaccine safety seriously: Consider the best science available, even when the science contradicts established paradigms. Until that happens, the United States won’t contribute more to Gavi.”

Oh, he’s going to tell them how to take vaccine safety seriously, is he now? He knows more about this than the scientists at the WHO?

Since 2000, child mortality has been halved in Gavi-supported countries, whereas people in areas that listened to Kennedy’s nonsense have ended up hospitalized with the measles, a disease that was considered eradicated in the United States 25 years ago.

“We're living now in a time of upheaval, a time of popular revolt against established institutions that have lost the public trust and that includes medicine,” he said, neglecting to add “because of all of the shit I, personally, have made up about medicine.”

“A major concern that I share with the president is how the World Health Organization and Gavi partnered together during the COVID-19 pandemic to recommend best practices for social media companies to silence dissenting views, to stifle free speech and legitimate questions during that period. In addition Gavi has continued to make questionable recommendations encouraging pregnant women to receive COVID-19 vaccines.”

That’s not a questionable recommendation. Pregnant women have a higher risk from COVID-19, are more likely to end up in the ICU, need a ventilator or even die, which is why the American College of Gynecologists also recommends they get vaccinated. You will notice that there is no “gold-standard science” or any science suggesting that they are not safe and multiple studies showing that they are. RFK Jr.’s gut feelings do not count as a study.

Additionally, I’m sorry, but in an emergency situation like we were in, it would have been entirely irresponsible for social media companies to assist in spreading unfounded, bizarre conspiracy theories that no one needs to pretend were “legitimate questions.” We needed people to take the damn vaccine so that we could all come out of lockdown as safely as possible.

Kennedy’s main area of concern, however, is the fact that Gavi uses the DPT vaccine as opposed to the DTaP vaccine to protect against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus, as is recommended by the WHO for low-income nations with high risk of these life-threatening conditions. He said:

One example is the DTP vaccine which the developed world replaced a long time ago with a much safer DTAP vaccine. A landmark study in 2017 by five highly regarded mainstream vaccine experts found that girls vaccinated with DTP were 10 times more likely to die from all causes in the first six months of life than those children who are unvaccinated. A 2017 study was published in an Elsair peer-reviewed journal which collaborates with the Lancet and was funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the European Union. The authors of this study were five internationally revered deities of vaccine research, all of whom are strong vaccine proponents. The study therefore concluded and I quote, “All currently available evidence suggests that the DTP vaccine may kill more children from other causes than it saves from diptheria tetanus or pertussis.”

So, first of all — the 2016 “study” was a meta-analysis of several studies that had been conducted starting in the 1980s, which did find that DTP-vaccinated females had higher mortality risks than non-vaccinated females. Why? Not necessarily because of the vaccine itself, but rather due to the fact that sometimes a vaccine that protects against one condition can make one vulnerable to another condition, an example of what is called a non-specific effect. (Additionally, the most extreme study, in rural Guinea-Bissau, found that vaccinated females were seven, not 10 more times likely to die of unrelated illnesses — still bad, obviously, but not the same.)

The authors of the Danish study he mentioned, notably, did not recommend discontinuing the use of the DTP vaccine. Rather, they wrote that “it is now imperative to vigorously examine the link between DTP and susceptibility to infection. Is a new vaccine needed, can the damage be minimized by co-administering DTP with other vaccines or by providing a live vaccine shortly after DTP?”

As mentioned, in high-income nations like the US, the DTaP vaccine is now used over DTP.

Two more recent studies conducted in 2022 (that went unmentioned by Kennedy) have concluded that, in part because of the order in which the vaccine is now administered in conjunction with other vaccines, there is no longer any additional mortality risk associated with the DTP vaccine — and, in fact, it is associated with a lower mortality rate.

So, to be clear — the bad, evil scientists who will do anything to just pump all of the children full of vaccines, consequences be damned … conducted studies that found issues with the vaccines and then changed the way they were administered in order to avoid negative consequences. And they didn’t need any help from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at all.

Gavi has since responded, explaining that their use of the DTP vaccine was not some arbitrary decision made because they don’t care about adverse reactions or side-effects. They acknowledge that DTP has more side-effects — with the most common ones now being fever or swelling at the injection site, which are signs that the vaccine is working — than DTaP, but they use it because it is a stronger and more effective vaccine that does not require booster shots. The children they are vaccinating are in low-income nations where diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) are far more widespread and deadly, and where booster shots are not always going to be an option.

“Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that kills 5 percent to 10 percent of those infected, mainly children aged under five. Neonatal tetanus is a major killer of newborns. Pertussis (whooping cough) is a highly contagious and serious respiratory disease that spreads easily and is fatal in 1 in 200 cases among infants,” the organization explains.

Global health experts recommend the use of the DTP shot in high-risk nations. In the US and other high-income nations, the DTaP vaccine is used because there is a much lower risk of these diseases and the healthcare system is equipped to provide booster shots.

DTP vaccines are estimated to have saved over 40 million lives in the last 50 years.

Donate Just Once!

There’s a difference between knowledge and faith. What Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has is faith. Faith is when you deeply, deeply believe something that you cannot prove is true — so when someone doesn’t believe you, it’s a hit to your feelings and your ego. It’s like when I told this girl I didn’t believe in ghosts and she flipped out on me, demanding to know if I thought she was a liar, and we never spoke again. Kennedy is personally and emotionally invested in the idea that vaccines are unsafe, and there is no amount of evidence that will change his mind. There is, in fact, no number of people who could drop dead right in front of him that would change his mind.

Knowledge can be amended at any time with the introduction of new evidence. Knowledge is what doctors and scientists have with regard to vaccine. Their personal egos and feelings are not hurt if a vaccine does have bad side effects — if that’s the case, they want to know so that they can fix it. People who just want things to be better don’t give a flying fuck about finding out they are wrong, largely because they’re smart enough to know that they’re going to be wrong about a lot of things in life.

Kennedy has decided that his own ego, his own desperate desire to see the WHO and vaccine proponents bend the knee to him, to be the “expert” that everyone is supposed to listen to now, is more important than the lives of millions of children in low-income nations. And not only will he not have a moment of regret about those lives, he probably won’t even know about them.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!