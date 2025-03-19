Greetings and hello, in a Russian accent! There is a new poll we think you should all know about, as Donald Trump is out there claiming that his gentlest lover Vladimir Putin has “agreed” to a “ceasefire,” presumably the kind where fire ceases. (Russia and Ukraine are shooting at each other right now.)

Because they talked for two hours, says the Kremlin! That’s a lot of a president’s day, especially one like ours, who is currently starring in Evita and also has to ignore all these court orders — he lost in court A LOT yesterday! — and sell men into slavery in El Salvador and still find time to sit on the toilet and type his presidential decrees!

What do you think they talked about for two hours?

“What are you wearing?”

“The wire I’m supposed to be wearing, sir!”

“Ha ha ha ha ha! Vladimir love jokes that also confirm Donald is following orders to wear wire! Now let’s practice replacing ‘Ukraine’ with ‘Canada’ in Vladimir’s speeches to justify invading friendly neighbor, like Mad Lib!”

Srsly, two hours of that?

Anyway, we said there was a poll! It is from NBC News, and it finds that, despite all Trump’s tongue baths and fawning, America still thinks Putin and Russia are fucking gross and evil and responsible for the war. It’s almost like Americans (this one time) can remember as far back as three years ago and can identify who is the invader and who was just sitting there minding its own business when it got invaded.

Some findings:

Sixty-one percent of registered voters choose Ukraine when asked which of the two countries has their sympathies more, while just 2% say Russia. Another 35% say they are more sympathetic to neither side, while 2% are not sure. When asked where they believe Trump’s sympathies are, 49% choose Russia, 40% say they think Trump favors neither side, and 8% choose Ukraine. Another 3% say they are not sure.

It sounds like Trump has a lot of his moron voters trained to believe him when he says he’s on “nobody’s” side besides the side of making the best Art of the Deal. (Digging deeper into the poll, you find that among Republicans, more less/poorly educated voters believe this, whereas Republican voters with a college degree are more likely to understand what everybody else understands. This is why Trump is trying to ban education in America.)

Literally nobody thinks he’s on the side of the innocent victim, or our actual ally, though. That’s perceptive, even for MAGA.

The pollster finds all this kind of strange:

“I cannot recall a moment in history when American public opinion and voters’ views of a president, as to which country they are more aligned with, have been more in conflict with each other,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey along with GOP pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

If you’ve been watching Rachel Maddow, you know she’s been highlighting this. She thinks it’s a highly untenable situation, where a president is so publicly licking the dong of a dictator that the American people under no circumstances support, and fully shifting our global alliances to be on the side of all the worst dictators on earth, when the American people have not remotely endorsed that. (Ask any Trump voter, especially the marginal ones who voted because “eggs,” if their vote was about killing NATO and being compromised by Russia. We’ll wait.)

Some other findings from the poll underscore how stark that divide is:

Fifty-five percent of registered voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the war between Russia and Ukraine, while 42% approve of it. […] And U.S. voters give Ukraine and Zelenskyy far higher positive marks than Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country. Forty-six percent of voters say they view Zelenskyy favorably and 32% view him negatively, close to the 41% who view Ukraine positively and 28% who view the country negatively. Just 6% view Russia positively and 68% view it negatively, while 3% view Putin positively and 84% view him negatively.

Emphasis ours. NBC News notes that Republicans — again, swallowing the dipshit’s Kremlin-infused propaganda — have shifted more negative on Zelenskyy, and more neutral on Russia and Putin, while Democrats have largely stayed the same. (Fully 46 percent of Republicans view Ukraine negatively now.)

But oh boy, ain’t nobody think watching Trump incessantly sniffing Putin’s ass like a dog who’s found an ass they like sniffing has made them actually like Putin. Again, 84 per-fucking-cent view him negatively.

How long is America going to put up with having a fully compromised, un-American dictator in charge? That’s the question for our times, we guess.

[NBC News]

