Ilja Jefimowitsch Repin, “Reply of the Zaporozhian Cossacks”

And now it’s time for another installment of “How is Trump trying to give Putin everything today?”

That 30-day ceasefire that started last Thursday, AKA five days ago? Guess what, was another Putin joke! In Russia, the fire ceases YOU! Putin said “we agree with the proposal,” and then, as predicted by everyone on earth, acted as if the conversation never happened and attacked Ukraine harder than ever.

Now Trump is reportedly thinking of recognizing illegally annexed Crimea as part of Russia in exchange for Putin agreeing to a ceasefire like really for real, this time. Russia’s economy, already smaller than Texas’s and is collapsing. And after three years of trying to take over Ukraine they have never managed to infest no more than about a fifth of the country. It is Putin who seemingly has NO CARDS, and yet he’s got Trump by all of his short-and-curlies.

Must say, the last way we expected the Cold War to end was with the American president getting walked like a poodle. We would’ve bet on total nuclear annihilation first!

Anyway, over the weekend, Russia retook the town of Sudzha plus two villages in Kursk, after sending over about 178 attack drones Friday night. Ukraine reported 148 combat clashes, including “98 airstrikes Ukrainian units and at settlements, 161 KAB glide bombs, […] 6,000 artillery strikes, including 188 involving multiple launch rocket systems” and “2,735 kamikaze drones,” in “Zakharivka, Hrypuni, Cossack Lopan Kharkiv region; Ivanopillya, Bagatir, Sergiyivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Suhiy Yar, Novoolenivka, Nova Poltavka, Gorihove, Oleksiyivka, Leontovichi, Novopavlivka, Mirnograd, Novopil Donetsk region; Gulyaipole, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhia region.” You can follow along with the war on this map.

And hold up, the Zaporizhian Cossacks? Putin is expecting them to just give up because he and Trump say so? Those dudes have been making tartare out of invaders since before the US was a country. Good luck with that.

So it was all for nyet, that whole embarrassing Wrestlemania kayfabe where Trump yelled at Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, then disabled Ukraine’s access to satellite images and cut off their funding and weapons because Zelenskyy did not wear a tie. The office of Li’l’ Marco Rubio said last Tuesday that the US had restored aid to Ukraine, 10 days after Trump’s li’l’ bitchfit, but who knows how much aid has been restored, or for how long. So all that Trump’s episode was good for was letting the world know what a shit friend the US is now.

Trump and bolshoy boss Putin are scheduled for a loop-back-around check-in today, as it relates to Trump’s progress scores on the customer-service quality benchmarks delegated to the parameters in his wheelhouse.

Putin’s decided he’d like at least a little Kursk, for a treat, even though it still has Ukrainian forces in it. And Trump says he and Putin will be dividing up certain Ukrainian assets, including land and power plants, though they are of course places and things neither he nor Putin have any legitimate claim to. Just a little window-shopping, and making a show of assholery for all the world to see.

Putin also would like it if nobody would hold him accountable about any past or future war crimes, and to launder some rubles into currency that will buy things from places other than China and Pyongyang, so Trump just hopped right on that. The Department of Justice said it was pulling out of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine in the Hague, which was established to hold Russia and its allies Belarus, North Korea, and Iran accountable for a category of crimes listed as aggression under international law. And Trump excitedly crowed on Truth Social that “Treasury Department has announced that they are suspending all enforcement of the outrageous and invasive Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirement for U.S. Citizens.” And of course, if businesses don’t have to report who owns their shell companies at all, the money laundromat for sanctions-avoiders, cartels, and sponsors of terrorism from anywhere is now open for business, everybody! You don’t have to get rid of laws to be lawless, just quit enforcing laws, same diff, easy peasy.

Do you think Putin will even say thank you?

Meanwhile, Canada and France are hanging out without us. Brand-new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney flew over to France to lunch with President Emmanuel Macron, though normally a Canadian Prime Minister would meet with the US president first. Carney and Macron both cast some polite side-eye shade, pointedly remarking about the importance of each other as “reliable allies.” Won’t it be cute when those two start trading more together?

NATO countries are not interested in Ukraine rolling over, and are talking about doubling their defense budgets. So much for that end to war in Ukraine in 24 hours or before Trump even takes office promise! Now he says IT WAS SARCASM!! You dumb reporters missed the part right after he said he’d “end the war in 24 hours” when he rolled his eyes and said “BUT YA RIGHT, AS IF, A-DOIKEY!!”

Over the weekend he went on a show called “Full Measure” with Sharyl Attkisson (a former CBS reporter who claimed that Rod Rosenstein tried to hack her); transcript here:

SHARYL ATTKISSON: I'm not understating the complexity of all this, but as a candidate, you said you would have this war settled in 24 hours? TRUMP: Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that, what I really mean is I'd like to get it settled and I think I'll be successful. ATTKISSON: What's the plan if Putin doesn't agree to a ceasefire? TRUMP: Bad news for this world, because so many people are dying. But I think, I think he’s going to agree. I really do. I think I know him pretty well and I think he's gonna agree.

So, concepts of a plan. He added, “we have a ceasefire agreement with the Ukrainian group, and we are trying to get that with Russia too.” BUT IT IS NOT A CEASEFIRE IF BOTH SIDES DO NOT AGREE, you gobdaw! That is just Trump and Putin demanding that Ukraine sit there and get bombed, and not rudely shoot down the drones that Russia is launching into their airspace. But Trump would not be speaking to Sharyl Attkisson if Sharyl Attkisson was the type to push back on his doublespeak.

So here we are, on one side we’ve got Trump and Putin, making peace for Ukraine without involving Ukraine in it. On the other side Ukraine and Europe, who haven’t agreed to shit with two dumb bullies. What happens when Trump announces that Russia owns Kursk now, and Ukraine and NATO are like, the fuck they do?

We will find out, in the next installment of Putin’s Coming To Dinner.

[Kyiv Independent / Ukrinform / Guardian / ICIJ ]

