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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
44m

"Senator Jon Ossoff sharply criticizes Donald Trump, saying the president has been “humiliated on the world stage” and arguing that many Americans are increasingly concerned about his competence and capacity to serve."

https://bsky.app/profile/mediaite.com/post/3mojwesgwc22p

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
41m

"It's like offering the Marshall Plan to rebuild Germany while the Nazis were still in power."

~ conservative columnist Marc Thiessen

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