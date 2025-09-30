On Sunday, fresh from his massively successful Puerto Rico residency, superstar Bad Bunny tweeted this out to his 4.9 million followers on Twitter (we’re never calling it “X”):

Translation from Wonkette’s resident Puerto Rican writer (me):

“I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.”- Bad Bunny.

Mere minutes after, Bad Bunny and the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would be headlining the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime show on Feb. 8, 2026.

Wearing a pava (a traditional straw hat worn by Puerto Rican farmers, which has also become a revolutionary symbol and sign of Puerto Rican pride) while sitting on a football field goal at the gorgeous Borikén beach, the most streamed artist on Spotify for three years straight announced his sole continental United States tour date. There was much joy and celebration online that Roc Nation (the Jay-Z owned concert promotion that chooses the Super Bowl’s halftime artists) chose the winner of three Grammys, twelve Latin Grammys, ten BillBoard Music awards, Billboard Artist of the Year in 2022, and thirteen Lo Nuestro Awards. Jay-Z said in a statement to the Associated Press that what Bad Bunny has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Truly, who can get mad at a guy whose recent Amazon Prime concert, the finale of his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency in Puerto Rico, broke Amazon Music livestream records while launching a multi-year collaboration to support our island through education, economic development, and other initiatives. Truly a very well deserving and great artist for everyone.

Well … except MAGA world, which immediately began having a meltdown that will probably last for the four months until the performance happens.

First, we have serial plagiarist and (unwitting?) Russian asset Benny Johnson. Fresh from being the incubator for FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s failed attempt to violate Jimmy Kimmel’s free speech, Johnson tweeted what he thought sounded like negatives about selecting Bad Bunny:

Then there was the Trump administration’s resident Hungarian Nazi, Sebastian Gorka:

Seriously, Benny and Sebastian, stop threatening everyone with a great time. We are already excited for this choice!

Johnson was retweeted by notable pop culture experts Phillip “Catturd” Buchanan and David “Gunter Eagleman” Freeman defaulting to the NFL being “woke.”

The “End Wokeness” Twitter account of Jack Posobiec went with homophobic panic while using satanic panic & lamenting “the left” controlling pop culture on his main account:

This homophobia and insecure male fragility was echoed by the other manosphere losers like Myron Gaines, but the funniest was this response to a transphobe who was trying to use pictures of Bad Bunny in drag as an insult.

Glass house and all that.

Others tried to pretend they didn’t know who Bad Bunny is, like Stephen L. Miller …

… but considering Bad Bunny has a co-starring role in Adam Sander’s Happy Gilmore 2, Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train, and a cameo in Fast 9 it seems unlikely. He also successfully hosted SNL last year, where he addressed Benny Johnson’s criticism from earlier when he said during his monologue “They say I can’t host because English is not my first language. I don’t know if they know, but I do whatever I want.” Pretending no one knows Bad Bunny’s is that’either a lie or shows how disconnected these clowns are from pop culture.

But when homophobia and indifference didn’t work, MAGA reverted back to good old-fashioned racism.

Translation: As someone who lived in South Florida, Hialeah is a poorer predominantly Cuban area north of Miami. This is Rob’s way of being racist without being overt.

This guy didn’t bother with “not being overt.”

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is Puerto Rican. As our island is a U.S. territory (and longest colony), every Boricua is a natural born citizen. ICE is not deporting shit. MAGA once again either gave away that they are just racist towards Latinos or, like the idiotic bigots they are, will have to be reminded of this fact until February 8th of next year.

Frankly, I’m making arroz con gandules, pernil and inviting as many friends as possible for the game. It’s gonna be the most Puerto Rican show ever and I will be celebrating as MAGA cries.

