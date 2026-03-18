Wonkette

Wonkette

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Being released's avatar
Being released
1h

This is actually funny.

RAND PAUL: You offered no apology. And you offer no apology today, and no regrets

MARKWAYNE MULLIN: I'm not apologizing for pointing out your character

PAUL: You want people to know you supported a felonious, violent attack on me

MULLIN: I did not say I supported it. I said I understood it.

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mhdnqr6rur2r

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
32mEdited

OT

Today I learnt that three students who generally show no interest whatsoever in lessons and rarely, if ever, speak can all do uncanny impressions of another teacher and delighted in torturing me by constantly calling me to help with their work just so they could talk to me in her voice and watch me try to remain professional.

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