Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
1hEdited

Can we stop substituting “influencers” for expert opinions on things concerning health and medical advice?

That’s a trend I would like to see die.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Capt. Renault's avatar
Capt. Renault
1h

Call me old fashioned, but I think a Surgeon General should be an actual surgeon. Or possibly a general.

Reply
Share
8 replies
471 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture