Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
2h

When Obama was elected, dumbass lady I worked with went into the desert with her whole family at night and buried all of their guns so he wouldn't take them.

I was surprised she was telling me this, since all the secrecy about it meant that it was to hide them, right? She knew who I was--why was she risking it? But also:

"Why do you need those guns?"

"To protect our family!"

"How are you going to do that when they're buried in sand 30 miles from here?"

...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

Mrs. Betty Bowers‬

‪@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social

AMERICA: “It’s a mental health issue.”

REST OF THE WORLD: “We have those. But don’t have mass shootings.”

AMERICA: “It’s video games.”

WORLD: “We have those too. But don’t have mass shootings.”

AMERICA: “It’s cause they took Jesus out of the classroom.”

WORLD: “God, you’re stupid.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
342 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture