Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
1h

I saw the Russian women were making catty comments online about Alysa Liu “bigger” performance.

Sorry she actually looked like she was enjoying herself out there and not performing at gunpoint while suffering from an eating disorder!

Reply
Share
11 replies
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
1h

Oh, Marcie, this is gold: "beneath the dignity of a golden retriever in a pâté factory"

Reply
Share
313 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture