Honey, are they saying “BOO-SHA”?

It’s Winter Olympics time again, this time in Milan and Cortina, Italy. And Friday was Wonkette’s favorite sporting event, collective booing of JD Vance! The most unpopular vice president in US history has been heartily booed in California, Cincinnati, in Boston by firefighters, in Vermont, at the Kennedy Center, in the Cotswolds, and probably some places we forgot. It seems the Italians don’t think much better of him!

When Vance and wife Usha were shown on the screen during the opening ceremonies and entrance of Team USA, boos and jeers broke out. And NBC censored it, for shame. We can’t embed the clip for copyright reasons, but here’s a link if you want to go listen to the boos that are not there on NBC. The network denies editing the clip.

Judge for yourself! And/or enjoy with us the booing heard all over the rest of the world!

Canada: “Oop! Those are a lot of boos for him!”

And elsewhere!

Damn, Czech broadcaster: “JD Vance, he drew eyeliner so he could see clearly for cheering his athletes.” That is not how eyeliner works, but due to the catty intent behind the statement, artistic expression and high degree of difficulty attempting JD Vance jokes that don’t involve fucking a couch, we will allow it!

Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Vance got booed again on Saturday while leaving a women’s ice hockey match between the US and Finland, with the jeers mostly coming from the part of the arena with American fans. It did not help public relations that diva Vance and his signora e bambini brought a staff of 300 with them to Italy, occupied four hotel floors, and caused traffic jams everywhere they went with their 40-car motorcade.

Also on Saturday, thousands of protesters gathered at Milan’s Piazzale Medaglie D’Oro to protest Vance’s presence with signs including “ICE out” and “Defend Minneapolis.”

Che gentile of the Italian police to not execute the protesters in the streets with gunshots to the head. And grazie per aver preso le nostre difese! Giuseppe Sala, mayor of Milan, has been outspoken as describing ICE as a “militia that kills.” Italy knows a thing or two about that.

Athletes are also speaking out against our regime:

Pro skier Gus Kenworthy, competing for Great Britain and also one of the few openly gay athletes, FWIW, shared a snap of “FUCK ICE” in the snow, along with information on how to call one’s representatives and a sample script. Kenworthy faces no discipline from the IOC for that, because unless it pertains to sport, athletes can say whatever they fucking want without punishment or censure. Remember what that was like?

No way that’s real hand-guided pee, maybe he used a pastry bag for neatness or something, but again, sentiment in right place, artistic expression, we’ll allow it!

US skier Hunter Hess attracted the ire of the world’s most sensitive Dictator On Day One, saying that “There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US.”

Hess is not the only athlete who’s spoken out, and Chris Lillis’s words of heartbreak there were even more poignant, but for whatever reason Trump singled Hess out:

It probably sounded better in the original Russian. And sure thing, guy who has never exercised a single time in his entire life. Welcome to Trump’s arbitrary shitlist, Hunter Hess! Here come the MAGA death threats!

US Figure Skating, USA Hockey and US Speedskating changed the name of their shared space in the Olympic Village from “Ice House” to “Winter House.” Figure skater Amber Glenn told reporters: “It’s unfortunate that the term ‘ice’ isn’t something we can embrace because of what’s happening and the implications of what some individuals are doing. Unfortunately, in my own country, it is very upsetting and very distressing to see.”

Maybe ICE will become the left’s Freedom Fries. “Blake, I’ll take two frozen hexahedrons of water in my gin and tonic, if you don’t mind.”

And then there was snowboarder and four-time Olympian Nick Goepper: “I’d say our country’s been having issues for 250 years. I’m here to uphold classic American values of respect, opportunity, freedom, equality and project those to the world.”

The classic values are certainly better than the original recipe, which contained entirely too much slavery and cocaine.

Anyhoo, the Winter Olympics go on until February 22, and we are sure MAGA and conservatives will find many more things to pretend to be offended by and whine about before then. Have they even started transvestigating any female athletes yet?

Plenty more news surely to come!

