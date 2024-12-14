How many generations does it take for a family to forget what it means to be displaced? Don’t ask a Republican! Anyway, image of immigrants at Ellis Island in 1902, from Library of Congress 's Prints and Photographs division via Wikimedia .

When Donald Trump “hand-picks” you for a job, it is a safe bet that you suck. It doesn’t mean you are necessarily stupid, talentless, unattractive, or lazy, but it does mean that you are functionally dedicated to leaving the world worse than when you arrived here in the general vicinity of your mother’s undercarriage. Anyway, “border czar” Tom Homan, former acting director of ICE and contributor to Project 2025, took a trip to Chicago and flapped his gums at some MAGA freaks in Chicago Monday night.

Here’s Block Club Chicago with some details:

Homan told attendees they’d see an influx of federal immigrant agents after Trump is sworn in, warning he would prosecute Mayor Brandon Johnson if he continued to “harbor and conceal” asylum seekers. “Do not impede us,” Homan said after taking to the “Trump-Vance 2024”-flanked podium to a DJ remix of “Bad To The Bone.” One person shouted “F— him,” about Johnson, as the crowd erupted in support.

“Bad to the Bone” is an embarrassing choice, but so is everything else about this guy. Your walkout music for Doing a Fascism should at least be creative, like a recording of your eldest child’s evangelical Christian private school harpsichord recital, or perhaps a CD of Jock Jams ‘97. If you’re going to do “Triumph of the Will” cosplay whilst swaddled in sensuous fabrics purchased at a Brooks Brothers outlet in Hell, would this not be better?

Anyhow, he said he’d sue the sanctuary cities that don’t comply with ICE. Because why not get a roomful of hateful assholes all horned up to cause horrific pain and suffering to mostly poor, mostly Brown and Black families? I hope somebody in the room recorded his speech so they can play it over and over again on a jagoff playlist called “Republicumz Twenty Twenty Four-Evarrrr.”

Homan’s been doing a ton of public appearances lately, and his Illinois stop was in a reliably red corner of a reliably blue city in a blue state. Illinois is no paradise, but if you are a person who has a human body and/or human emotions, it is a vastly better place to live than in its sea of red state neighbors.

Here are some things to consider, again thanks to the beloved Block Club Chicago (a GREAT indie news resource):

ICE agents aren’t given access to Cook County Jail’s undocumented detainees. Cook County officials aren’t required to notified the feds when they find out they’ve got an undocumented person in custody. State law says, “No, we aren’t renting jail beds to ICE, fuckos” (I am maybe paraphrasing).

Homan’s specific job is to deport more humans than ever before in US history simply because they chose to come here to seek a safer, happier, healthier life. That could include over 11 million people regardless of why they’re here or whether they have a criminal record. To MAGA troglodytes, these people ARE all criminals (including babies, obviously).

Share

Donny is just pissed he doesn’t hold the record for this fuckshit — yet.

Trump struggled to increase deportations during his 2017-2021 term in office. When counting immigrants deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and those more informally returned to Mexico by U.S. border authorities, President Joe Biden deported more in 2023 than any Trump year.

Yeah, that’s definitely the crown you want to grab, you sentient jar of curdled Austrian-American double-helix sewage runoff.

The Guardian has a piece on how immigrant protection groups are busy with a flurry of activity to try and protect some of the most vulnerable among us. Trump is even targeting folks with documentation:

Trump is expected to target temporary protected status (TPS) holders, and activists and lawmakers are asking President Biden to intervene, though it is unclear how effective any moves would be in restraining Trump. Those with TPS hail from 16 different countries affected by war, natural disasters, or other dangerous circumstances and are allowed to live and work in the country. With TPS for people from El Salvador expiring in March, it offers an easy way for Trump to reduce the number of TPS holders, and have new people to deport.

Execrable.

Also, health protections for migrant kids in custody — some of the few protections these kids have — are set to expire nine days after Trump takes office. Think he’ll renew ‘em? Yeah, I don’t think so, either. Why would he want a 4-year-old criminal to have access to pediatric care? These rules were put in place after several kids died in custody, which he probably regards as an efficient way to get rid of small people who will likely never grow up to play lacrosse at Liberty University and donate to one of his spawn’s future campaigns.

There is no tidy way to conclude on a happy note, but you can take heart and take action. Here are a few resources.

RAICES Texas — “We know our fight to protect immigrants is about to get a lot harder. The incoming administration has campaigned on the idea of ripping families apart — families that are at the foundation of what makes this nation great. But, we’ve been here before. We’ve fought back — and won. With your support, we will continue to win.”

Al Otro Lado — “Al Otro Lado provides holistic legal and humanitarian support to refugees, deportees, and other migrants in the US and Tijuana through a multidisciplinary, client-centered, harm reduction-based practice.”

National Immigrant Justice Center — “Keep families together, protect a neighbor from deportation, and ensure someone can start a new and safe life.”

Miry’s List — “Miry's List is a nonprofit organization made up of neighbors and friends dedicated to welcoming new arrival refugee families into our community through inspired crowdsourcing solutions.”

These are just a few groups doing good work to help take care of our neighbors. Here in Wonkettetownlandia (legal name in several excellent encyclopedia sets), there are plenty of good people who know other good people doing this work. Drop some links in the comments, even to a teeny tiny refugee center in your town. Small nonprofits and mutual aid funds can often work nimbly on a shoestring budget to get amazing shit done. They bring some light into this weary old world.

We are cute & love gifts