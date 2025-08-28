Well there’s a question answered, that of why two-or-three-hit disco wonder Gloria Gaynor was on the list for Donald Trump’s first Dear Leader Kennedy Center Honors to appeal to people with bad taste. (Besides how Trump likes all the gay things his lawyer Roy Cohn liked before Roy Cohn went to roast for all eternity on a spit in hell.)

Like Trump’s giving the Medal of Freedom to Miriam Adelson just because she gives him money, Gloria Gaynor is a Republican political donor.

It’s not that it’s so much money with Gaynor — like $22,000 — but it’s the principle of the thing, and it’s also the who of it. For this woman who sings “I Will Survive,” one of the most famous gay anthems, who still gets booked at Pride parades at age 81, her list of recipients includes some of the most hateful of the hateful politicians, Westboro Baptist protest signs come to life.

MeidasTouch reports that as recently as 2017, Gaynor was referring to herself as “really not a political person,” but some kind of worm turned in 2023. (She had given $235 to Ben Carson in 2016, but in isolation that’s pretty meh.)

Here’s Gaynor’s list:

Mike Johnson - $2160.57

Kevin McCarthy - $356.15

The National Republican Senatorial Committee - $1190.53

Marsha Blackburn - $2041.50

Dave McCormick - $1223.05

Josh Hawley - $1242.28

Ted Cruz - $476.18

Marco Rubio - $114.10

Maria Elvira Salazar - $242.18

Mazi Pilip - $682.28

Elise Stefanik - $1173.05

Nick Begich - $847.76

Wesley Hunt - $868.00

Jim Jordan - $1173.05

Vivek Ramaswamy - $1219.14

Nikki Haley - $1123.05

Ben Carson - $235.00

Steve Garvey - $1023.05

Mayra Flores - $1123.05

Daniel Norber - $1115.04

Tayler Rahm - $1065.04

Service and Honor / Jake Ellzey - $827.52

New Journey PAC - $610.25

Mike Johnson, perhaps the most viciously unloving, forked tongued anti-gay bigot in all of DC. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. Marsha Blackburn? My God.

Judging by that list, Gloria Gaynor is not just a bigot, but a super bigot, and she’s coming to Pride festivals and singing that fucking song, which only continues to matter because of the gays?

Go roast on a spit in hell with Roy, Gloria.

This isn’t entirely a surprise. There have long been questions what exactly Gaynor thinks about gays, and she’s always given two-faced, backhanded conservative Christian answers when asked.

In 2007, how does she feel about being a gay icon?

“I feel good about it because I feel it is a platform for my purpose, which is to bring the love of Christ to all of my fans. “Because they trust me, I think.”

There’s that predatory love of Christ.

There was a followup question: Does she think being gay is wrong, from a religious standpoint?

GG: “I want to lead them to Christ and what he has for them. I want to lead them to him, I want to lead them to truth.” [interviewer]: “Do you see homosexuality as something sinful?” GG: “I want to lead them to Christ, simply, and whatever he has for them.”

What a scumbag, devoid of integrity. Any Pride festival that continues to book her should be picketed and humiliated.

Anyway, now we know, and knowing is half the battle, and a journey of a thousand steps begins with knowing Gloria Gaynor is a closed-minded fucking bigot.

It’s kind of like that whole Sydney Sweeney thing. We did not personally have any interest in engaging in the conversation about her, but we were glad when BuzzFeed went ahead and uncovered that she was a Republican, registered in Florida as recently as June 2024. That’s not some kind of old registration, is it? That’s the closest corollary we have in the US to an active Nazi voter registration, not that there’s really any daylight between MAGA and Nazi anymore.

Now we know.

And for one more “now we know” moment, let’s briefly address the case of Snoop Dogg, who also made the news this week for being a fucking bigot, and can officially go fuck himself.

Many had their suspicions once he started performing for Donald Trump’s Nazi inaugural festivities, or when he said in 2024 that he has “nothing but love and respect” for Donald Trump, but then Snoop went on the “It’s Giving” podcast and told the story of going to the movies with his grandson in, we guess, 2022, and seeing Lightyear, which has an animated lesbian couple in it.

Was this the traumatic moment of wokeness that sent poor, pitiful Snoop running into the arms of the MAGA Nazis?

“My grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,’” the rapper said on “It’s Giving” podcast. “Ah, shit. I didn’t come in for this shit, I just came to watch the goddamn movie.” He continued, quoting his grandson: “‘They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How did she have a baby?’ ... I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

Snoop did not answer. He told the child to be quiet and eat its popcorn. Kids love that when their questions go unanswered.

“It threw me for a loop,” he said. “I’m like, these are kids, we have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Oh well, Snoop Dogg who used to support marriage equality and used to be cool, as opposed to the elderly ignorant bigot we see before us today, we are sorry it bothered you so fucking much to see somebody on the screen that’s different from you, or that your poor, put-upon grandson was so traumatized that he asked a question.

Sorry that made you “scared” to go to the movies, and that you were utterly unequipped to answer.

But see, the thing is, the kid was actually not traumatized, because no kid is traumatized by things like that. They’re curious. And they’re satisfied when you answer the question they asked, which we are quite sure was not a request for a detailed explanation of how women have sex, but how two women had a baby.

Sample text for next time: “Different families look different. Some people have a mommy and a daddy, some people have two mommies or two daddies, some people have just one, and some people have a Papa Snoop who used to be cool before he turned into whatever he is now.”

That’s all the child asked.

And yes, you asshole, you bigot, “we have to show that at this age,” because there’s nothing inherently shameful about a kid having two mommies. That’s why there are little children’s books that help explain this for timid grandpas like Snoop Dogg! One of the most famous ones has been around SINCE GODDAMNED 1989, before we go bitching and moaning about how everything is “woke” now.

“What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere now,” Snoop also said on the podcast, as if there should be a parental advisory on the existence of gay people. Well go fuck yourself, dude.

When Lightyear came out, Chris Evans, its star, had this to say:

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans said[.] […] “There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs,” Evans said. “I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

Reckon he didn’t realize he was talking about Snoop Dogg.

Or Gloria Gaynor with her vile messages of “Christian love.”

Now we know.

Congratulations, MAGA. You have two new celebrities who are slightly more culturally relevant than Kid Rock eating Lee Greenwood’s farts while The Village People play Donald Trump’s favorite song about bareback gay sex for the one millionth time.

Maybe Trump can make Snoop a Kennedy Center honoree next year.

OPEN THREAD.

