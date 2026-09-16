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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
1h

So I'm guessing all Hispanic sounding names get auto-flagged.

And if they happen to have a Juan Garcia from Arizona on file as an alien, all Juan Garcias within Arizona get flagged as illegal voters.

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Thesaurus Wrecks 2547's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks 2547
1h

The Right was never anti-government. That was a lie. They were anti-democracy.

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