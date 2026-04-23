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Judge strikes down VA redistricting because gerrymandering is only legal when every single Republican state does it. (Meidas Touch)

FBI Director I’m Not As Think As You Ka$h I Am Patel investigated a New York Times reporter for “stalking” his girlfriend by reporting a story about his misusing FBI resources to give her a SWAT honor guard and fly to see her on the FBI jet? Fuck you. (Archive NYT)

Lisa Needham lawsplains Kash Patel’s Atlantic lolsuit. It is a very bad suit! (Public Notice)

I heard you libs like men in women’s sports.

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Elizabeth Freeman — nee “Mumbet” — was there at the nation’s founding, as somebody’s property. She marched her ass to a lawyer and said hey what about this new shiny Massachusetts constitution, and the lawyer said you’re right, let’s go to court and have you freed under the law. And so they did. (19th News)

Has MAGA been worshiping Satan this whole time? Oh I think we know. (Evan at his side hustle The Moral High Ground)

Everybody hates Satan some more, again. (AP)

The CDC was “delaying” a study showing the COVID vaccine reduces hospitalizations by about half. Now they won’t publish it at all, because “following the science.” (Gift link Washington Post)

Make America as Healthy as This Guy.

HEPA filters good at cleaning your old braaaainz. (The Conversation)

Famous suer Devin Nunes lost another job, this time after running Trump’s Truth Social parent company stock price into the ground :) (Politico)

Here Devin: How to Realistically Make an Extra $1000 a Month. The first two are “freelance writing” and “blogging”? What sadist editor greenlit this? (Everygirl)

From the comments, this is how you Letter to the Editor. (New Hampshire Gazette)

Minnesotans are still loving their neighbors. (Gift link Star Tribune)

Garrett Bucks is inviting us all to gather with each other and create our communities, and he’s got a yearlong project to gather with neighbors in all 50 states. (The White Pages) Well guess what, Garrett, we’re already gathering with our community in Hawaii, Hawaii, MONTREAL (just added!), Montana, and San Francisco! And another Cleveland! (It’s so convenient, and it rocks.) Pittsburgh? Fuck it why not!

MONTREAL, gather your bells that you may wear them for LA GALA D’ LES WONQUES on SUNDAY, JUNE 14! More details to come!

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