Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Do not lick the frog: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/a-vibrant-poison-dart-frog

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/05f54005-7891-44ae-a2c4-e174cfdd178d?utm_source=share

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
1h

The picture of the Georgia women's tennis team that the regime's media account chose to send out is typical Dipshit.

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